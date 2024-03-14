Mamata Banerjee suffers major injury in accident, taken to hospital, says TMC

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has suffered a major injury in an accident, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) said on Thursday. She has been taken to the state-run SSKM hospital in Kolkata. Mamata Banerjee suffers major injury in accident, says TMC(Twitter/TMC)

According to a hospital official, the 69-year-old politician slipped and hit her head on a furniture at her home, shortly after she returned from an event in South Kolkata's Ballygunge.

The TMC also posted some pictures of Mamata Banerjee on social media platform X (formally Twitter) in which her forehead can be seen bleeding. “Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers,” the party wrote.

Meanwhile, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar wished for a “speedy recovery” of the CM. “We wish for the speedy recovery of the chief minister…We pray to God that she recovers soon and returns to her normal health,” the BJP leader told ANI.

(With inputs from Tanmay Chatterjee, agencies)