 Mamata Banerjee suffers major injury in accident, taken to hospital, says TMC | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Mamata Banerjee suffers major injury in accident, taken to hospital, says TMC

Mamata Banerjee suffers major injury in accident, taken to hospital, says TMC

ByHT News Desk
Mar 14, 2024 09:22 PM IST

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has suffered a major injury in an accident, TMC said on Thursday.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has suffered a major injury in an accident, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) said on Thursday. She has been taken to the state-run SSKM hospital in Kolkata.

Mamata Banerjee suffers major injury in accident, says TMC(Twitter/TMC)
Mamata Banerjee suffers major injury in accident, says TMC(Twitter/TMC)

According to a hospital official, the 69-year-old politician slipped and hit her head on a furniture at her home, shortly after she returned from an event in South Kolkata's Ballygunge.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read: Mamata Banerjee disowns sibling for demanding LS seat; he makes U-turn

The TMC also posted some pictures of Mamata Banerjee on social media platform X (formally Twitter) in which her forehead can be seen bleeding. “Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers,” the party wrote.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar wished for a “speedy recovery” of the CM. “We wish for the speedy recovery of the chief minister…We pray to God that she recovers soon and returns to her normal health,” the BJP leader told ANI.

(With inputs from Tanmay Chatterjee, agencies)

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Farmers Protest Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On