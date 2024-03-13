 Mamata's fresh attack on CAA: ‘Won’t allow detention camps in Bengal': | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Mamata Banerjee's fresh attack on CAA: ‘Won’t allow detention camps in Bengal':

Mamata Banerjee's fresh attack on CAA: ‘Won’t allow detention camps in Bengal':

ByHT News Desk
Mar 13, 2024 05:58 PM IST

Citizenship Amendment Act: Mamata Banerjee criticised the exclusion of Muslims from the ambit of CAA, saying that it aims at creating division among people.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday in a fresh attack on the newly notified Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), said she does not want ‘detention camps in Bengal just like in Assam’.

"The CAA is related to NRC, that is why we are opposing it. We don't want detention camps like those in Assam," the Trinamool Congress chief was quoted by PTI as saying.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(HT_PRINT)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(HT_PRINT)

According to an HT report, the Assam government in 2009 notified detention centres to house people “declared foreigners” by tribunals till they are deported. These centres were created inside jails as a temporary measure till a permanent place was constructed or found to keep them. The state's largest detention centre, the Matia Transit Camp, became operational in January last year. It is built on a 28,800 sq. ft area in Goalpara, about 130km from state capital Dispur.

ALSO READ: 'Indian Muslims need not worry': Centre allays fear on CAA

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Continuing her attack on CAA, Banerjee termed the law as a ‘political gimmick’ ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

As per the law, the Centre will now start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, who came to India till December 31, 2014. These include Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians.

ALSO READ: CAA a trap, lacks legal clarity: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee criticised the exclusion of Muslims from the ambit of the CAA, asserting that it aims at creating division among the country's populace.

"The CAA is aimed at dividing the people of the country," she added.

"We are not landlords, but vigilant custodians. No one will be ousted from West Bengal. All refugees will find permanent settlement here," Banerjee pledged at a programme in Jalpaiguri.

ALSO READ: TMC will oppose if CAA deprives people of their rights, says Mamata Banerjee in first reaction

Banerjee also rebuked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that it espouses a "distorted interpretation of Hinduism".

"The BJP's conception of Hinduism deviates from the teachings of the Vedas and Swami Vivekananda," the Bengal chief minister said.

(With PTI inputs)

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Haryana Floor Test LIVE along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On