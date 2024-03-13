Mamata Banerjee disowns sibling for demanding LS seat; he makes U-turn

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee disassociated herself from Swapan Banerjee, one of her younger brothers, on Wednesday afternoon, hours after he told a section of the media that he was unhappy with the party re-nominating ex-footballer Prasun Banerjee from the Howrah Lok Sabha seat, and he might contest from there as an independent candidate. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

The chief minister reacted sharply, forcing her brother to take a U-turn within hours.

“I disassociate myself from him. Our family, too, will not have any ties with him from now on. Don’t associate my name with him anymore. I disapproved of many of his activities in the past because I do not tolerate any wrongdoing. But I kept quiet,” the chief minister told the media at Siliguri in north Bengal where she had gone to attend a government event.

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of inciting her sibling, Banerjee said: “They (BJP) do such things all the time. I never practised dynastic politics. Today I have set a living example.”

The chief minister did not take the name of Swapan Banerjee, popularly addressed by his nickname, Babun.

“Progress fuels greed. He created trouble during every election, wanting to contest Lok Sabha, assembly and even municipal polls. I cannot give tickets to people in my home. Even my family members are aggrieved,” Banerjee said.

“He was only two-and-a-half years old when our father died. I worked at a milk depot for a salary of ₹45 a month. I had to run the family. Probably he did not get the right upbringing because I gave all my time to politics,” said Banerjee.

Swapan Banerjee, who was in Delhi, took a U-turn in less than two hours.

“Didi’s words are final. I will not contest the seat. I can do anything for Didi. I will talk to her once I return to Kolkata,” he told the media.

“I am not joining the BJP,” he added, refuting speculations of him joining the saffron camp.

The BJP, which cites Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee as an example of dynastic politics, claimed it never had any interest in Swapan Banerjee.

“The BJP has no interest in Babun Banerjee. Mamata Banerjee should not utter the word dynasty because she has taken her reign to the level of a monarchy. The TMC’s days are numbered. The Lok Sabha poll results will end this regime,” Bengal BJP’s chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.