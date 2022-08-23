BJP’s Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay arrested

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay was arrested on Tuesday as he called for state-wide protests against the arrest of his party workers a day earlier outside ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi lawmaker Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s residence in Hyderabad.

The workers were protesting against Kavitha’s alleged involvement in the alleged liquor scam involving Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

Sanjay was about to stage a sit-in at Jangaon when police took him into custody. BJP workers resisted his arrest and stopped police vehicles before hundreds of personnel dispersed them and took Sanjay away. Several BJP workers were injured as police lathi-charged them.

On Monday, BJP workers attempted to lay siege around the residence of Kavitha, who is chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter, in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills, demanding action against her.

TRS workers chased them away even as a few people sustained injuries. Scores of BJP workers were arrested.

