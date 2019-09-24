Blue Flag’ certification helps bring in tourists, so why is Goa opposing it?

india

It was meant to help Goa’s beaches get worldwide recognition and draw more tourists to the shores. However, the Centre’s ambitious plan to have at least 100 beaches in the country ‘Blue Flag’ certified has hit a roadblock in Goa with opposition rising to the government’s move.

Goa’s Miramar beach located in the capital was selected by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests to be among the first beaches in the country to meet the stringent environmental criteria. But more than a year later, little has moved on that front.

The Blue Flag is a voluntary eco-label awarded to beaches, marinas, and sustainable boating tourism operators. In order to qualify for the Blue Flag, a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety, and accessibility criteria must be met and maintained including on water quality for bathing, available facilities as well as safety standards.

Once certified by the ‘Foundation for Education’ agency based in Denmark, the beach will draw more tourists who can then be assured that they will not be disappointed with regards to the facilities they are expecting at the beach.

But in Goa, the move has met with opposition. A consultation held late last week as part of the certification witnessed chaotic scenes.

“This is basically copying a western model blindly and trying to impose it on Goa. In western countries they do not have natural beaches like we do nor do they have traditional coastal communities like fishermen living along the coast. This is a move that will push us out and deny us access to the beach while restricting the beach to only 5-star tourists,” Olencio Simoes, the general secretary of the Goenchea Raponkarancho Ekvott, an association of traditional fishermen.

“No doubt we need tourism, but Goa’s beaches are already beautiful and there is nothing we need to do to add to their beauty. Goa’s Agonda beach ranks among the top 25 in Asia,” Simoes said adding that the certification meant modifying the beach for human use while leaving marine life out of the picture.

Simoes pointed out that the Ministry of Environment and Forests wants states to install facilities along the beaches, including a paved path to access the waterline, a solid waste and wastewater treatment plant, toilet blocks etc.

“Goa’s beaches are already facing erosion with 10-15 metres washed away over the last few years. What fate will befall the structures they want to install?” he asked

In a notification issued on July 12, 2019 the Ministry of Environment and Forests identified 13 beaches across the country for the purpose of Blue Flag Certification. This was done with an aim to conserve, protect and improve the quality of environment and preventing, controlling and abating environmental pollution.

To achieve the certification of the MoEF & CC agreed to relax the coastal regulation zone norms allowing construction within 10 metres from the shore, something the fishermen have also objected to. The Society for Integrated Coastal Management (SICOM), an initiative by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, is spearheading the development of India’s beaches.

However, rather than be bogged down by the opposition the MoEF has in a letter to the Goa Chief Secretary asked the Goa government to identify a total of ten beaches across the state that could strive for the certification. Funding for the ‘blue flag’ certification of the beaches if proposed by the Goa government will come through an upcoming phase-II of the ‘Integrated Coastal Zone Management Programme’,

Goa has already received funding of ₹100 crore from the central government under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme which has been largely spent on making the beaches of North Goa visitor friendly and ₹200 crore has been promised to the state by the central government for other tourism development.

In Asia, only beaches in Korea and Japan besides the Middle East have been granted the certification.

