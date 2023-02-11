Home / India News / Body of Indian national missing since Turkey earthquake found: Embassy

Body of Indian national missing since Turkey earthquake found: Embassy

india news
Published on Feb 11, 2023 07:26 PM IST

The man, identified as Vijay Kumar, was on a business trip to Malatya and couldn't be traced after the deadly earthquake hit a sprawling border region of Turkey and Syria.

Rescue workers search for survivors on a collapsed building in Malatya, eastern Turkey.(AP)
Rescue workers search for survivors on a collapsed building in Malatya, eastern Turkey.(AP)
ByHT News Desk

Body of an Indian national who had been reported missing in Turkey since the earthquake was found under the debris of a hotel in Malatya, the Indian Embassy in Ankara informed on Saturday. Extending its codolences to the victim's family, the embassy said it is making arrangements for the earlier possible transportation of his mortal remains to his family. The man, identified as Vijay Kumar, was on a business trip to Malatya and couldn't be traced after the deadly earthquake hit Turkey and Syria.

“We inform with sorrow that the mortal remains of Shri Vijay Kumar, an Indian national missing in Turkiye since February 6 earthquake, have been found and identified among the debris of a hotel in Malatya, where he was on a business trip,” the embassy said in a tweet.

“Our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. We are making arrangements for the earliest possible transportation of his mortal remains to his family,” it added.

The search and rescue teams have been pulling more bodies from the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by the catastrophic earthquake. The death toll from the earthquake that struck a sprawling border region of Turkey and Syria was approaching 25,000, according to Associated Press.

On Fridya, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in coordination with the Turkish Army rescued an 8-year-old girl from earthquake-hit Turkey. The girl was stuck alive under the rubble of a building flattened by the massive earthquake in Nurdagi, Gaziantep in Turkey.

"Hard work & motivation pays; NDRF team in co-ordination with Turkish Army successfully rescued another live victim (Girl aged 8Yrs) @1545hrs at Loc:Bahceli Evler Mahallesi, Nurdagi, Gaziantep, Turkiye," the NDRF tweeted.

The NDRF tweet shared an image of the ongoing rescue operations in Turkey.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
turkey
turkey
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out