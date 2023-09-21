Boeing eyes follow-on order for 6 P-8I maritime surveillance aircraft from navy

NEW DELHI: US defence and aerospace firm Boeing is exploring the possibility of a follow-on order from the Indian Navy for six P-8I maritime surveillance aircraft, company officials said on Thursday. Indian Navy P-8I maritime surveillance aircraft

“We are in continued discussions with the Indian Navy about their desire to add additional P-8I aircraft. They want to add additional aircraft because the 12 planes they have are performing well and have accumulated more than 40,000 hours of flight time over the last 10 years,” said Dan Gillian, vice president, mobility, surveillance and Bombers, Boeing Defense, Space and Security.

The navy has a fleet of 12 Boeing-made P-8I planes, split into two squadrons operating from Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu and Goa.

India bought the aircraft from the US for more than $ 3 billion, under two separate deals, to sharpen the navy’s anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare capabilities as well as fill critical intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance roles in the vast oceans.

The P-8I is a military derivative of Boeing’s 737-800 commercial aircraft.

More P-8Is will bring enhanced capability to the Indian naval fleet, Gillian said at a media briefing to highlight indigenisation achieved in the manufacturing and sustainment of its P-8I aircraft at the global level.

Boeing, which shared details of its Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant) strategy, has already generated a substantial economic impact amounting to $1.7 billion to support the navy’s current P-8I aircraft fleet, the company officials said an order for more aircraft will increase investments by another $1.5 billion while creating more indigenisation opportunities in India’s aerospace and defence sector by 2032.

“Boeing’s commitment to advancing the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision drives our dedication to the P-8I fleet. As we respond to the Indian Navy’s need for more P-8I aircraft, we’re actively looking to enhance engineering, manufacturing, and sustainment capabilities in India, for India, and the world, benefiting both Indian and global customers,” said Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India.