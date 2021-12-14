Home / India News / Breaking News: PM Modi inspects key developmental projects in Varanasi in midnight
Breaking News: PM Modi inspects key developmental projects in Varanasi in midnight

  • Breaking news updates December 14, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Dec 14, 2021 07:38 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 14, 2021 07:38 AM IST

    Opposition to hit the streets over MPs’ suspension

    More than 18 Opposition parties have planned a march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk to protest against the suspension of 12 lawmakers from the Rajya Sabha — an issue that has already triggered daily protests inside and outside the Upper House since past two weeks. Read More

  • Dec 14, 2021 07:04 AM IST

    Delhi Air Quality Index in  'very poor' category

    Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 328 (overall) in the 'very poor' category, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India

  • Dec 14, 2021 06:45 AM IST

    Modi inspects key developmental projects in Kashi in Midnight

    After 12.30 in the night, PM Modi along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath revisited Kashi Vishwanath Temple. He walked from Godaulia intersection to Kashi Vishwanath Temple. PM Modi also visited Banaras railway station and inspected it. Before that, he took stock of various developmental works

    The Prime Minister is on two-day visit to Varanasi. 

Topics
breaking news
india news

What is Gram Ujala scheme? All you need to know

  • Under the scheme, the CESL will distribute 7-Watt, and 12-Watt energy-efficient LED bulbs that would come with a guarantee period of three years against submission of working incandescent bulbs.
The scheme is part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.(Fire)
Published on Dec 14, 2021 07:07 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

LIVE: PM Modi inspects key developmental projects in Varanasi in midnight

  • Breaking news updates December 14, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Dec 14, 2021 07:13 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

Modi in Varanasi: On Day 2, PM to chair conclave with CMs of BJP-ruled states

PM Modi will participate in the conclave with the chief ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands by the Ganges during the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor, a promenade that connects the sacred river with the centuries-old temple dedicated to Lord Shiva in Varanasi.&nbsp;(Rajesh Kumar Singh / AP)
Published on Dec 14, 2021 06:04 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

PM Modi, Yogi undertake midnight inspection of key development works in Varanasi

PM Modi was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the inspection after midnight.
PM Modi was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the inspection after midnight.&nbsp;(Sudhir Kumar / HT PHOTO)
Updated on Dec 14, 2021 05:09 AM IST
ANI | , New Delhi
india news

Delhiwale: The Def Col secret

  • A lending library from the 1960s
3L Library (full name: Love, Laugh and Learn) is trudging along. Stepping into it is like entering a bygone decade.
Published on Dec 14, 2021 02:50 AM IST
ByMayank Austen Soofi, New Delhi
india news

BJP leader shot in MP by Bajrang Dal man, dies

  • According to the police, the incident in Bhainsoda village of the district, some 150km from Mandsaur district headquarters, took place on Sunday, and cases were registered against 11 person
Bajrang Dal leader Shailendra Ojha shot dead former sarpanch Devilal Meena on Sunday. Special Arrangement(Special Arrangement)
Published on Dec 14, 2021 02:38 AM IST
ByShruti Tomar, Hindustan Times, Bhopal/ Mandsaur
india news

Coonoor residents seek memorial at chopper crash site

The incident had caused grief among the public and the place where the tragedy took place is Nanjappasathiram near Coonoor, the letter said.
The people of Coonoor Wellington Cantonment made the request in identical letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. (PTI)
Published on Dec 14, 2021 12:48 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Udhagamandalam
india news

Autonomy of universities: War of words between Kerala governor, state government intensifies

Without naming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the left parties said the governor had a second thought after pressure from some quarters
Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammad Khan says he was not a man to get pressurised or intimidated by anyone and people who knew him will understand this. (PTI)
Published on Dec 14, 2021 12:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Telangana police forms 2 special teams to trace missing armyman

After completing his training, Sai Kiran was given a 20-day break, and he visited his native village on November 16. He left for the Army camp on December 5 and was to report to his immediate superior, Captain Nikhil Sharma, on December 7, the police said.
Jawan Bukuri Sai Kiran Reddy, hailing from Pothareddypalli village of Cheryal block, had joined the Indian Army six months ago and undergone training at the Faridkot camp. (HT)
Published on Dec 14, 2021 12:43 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Probe against posts on late CDS Rawat’s death inconclusive so far, says Mangaluru police

Mangaluru police on Saturday had booked a case against two Facebook users for uploading objectionable posts on social media about late General Bipin Rawat.
Mangaluru police commissioner clarified that the case has been registered against “two persons operating the Facebook accounts” and not against the persons named in the FIR. (Agencies/Representative use)
Published on Dec 14, 2021 12:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Govt may allow private labs to conduct genome sequencing

The government may allow private laboratories to conduct whole genome sequencing of Sars-Cov-2 positive samples to scale up testing facilities in the wake of the threat posed by the heavily mutated Omicron variant.
Samples being examined at the Genome Sequencing Lab and RT-PCR laboratory at Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services campus amid fear of the Omicron variant, in Chennai on November 29. (ANI)
Updated on Dec 14, 2021 02:01 AM IST
ByRhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Anti-conversion law in focus as House resumes in Karnataka

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said the government would table a law that prevents forcible conversions in the winter session of the state legislature that commenced in Belagavi on Monday.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai with MLAs during the winter session of the Karnataka Assembly at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi. (PTI)
Published on Dec 14, 2021 12:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Belagavi
india news

4 held for aiding Omicron patient leave India using fake -ve report

Senior officials said that while the employees of the lab located on Airport Road were arrested for creating the fake test results, the employees have been arrested for facilitating the same on behalf of the 66-year-old.
A senior Bengaluru police officer, who was tasked with tracking the South African, said that on November 27, health department officials had asked police to track the patient since his genome sequencing report was still awaited, and he was incommunicado. (Agencies/Representative use)
Updated on Dec 14, 2021 01:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
india news

Two new Omicron cases in Maharashtra, India’s tally at 40

The two cases were reported from Pune and Latur districts; both were fully vaccinated and had recently travelled to Dubai, as per the health department. 
A BMC health worker collects swab sample of an outstation passenger for Covid-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai, on Monday. (PTI)
Updated on Dec 14, 2021 02:06 AM IST
BySwapnil Rawal, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
india news

Requests for aid exceeding Covid toll, cleared most: Gujarat to Supreme Court

The one-time compensation is being disbursed according to the Supreme Court’s orders on June 30 and October 4, which detailed guidelines for disbursal of compensation.
The Supreme Court directed Gujarat and Maharashtra to expedite the process of paying ex-gratia compensation for Covid deaths. (Archive)
Updated on Dec 14, 2021 01:55 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
