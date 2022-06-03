BREAKING NEWS: Several government employees leave Kashmir after killings

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Jun 03, 2022 06:09 AM IST
Several government employees leave Kashmir after killings
Jun 03, 2022 06:08 AM IST
Covid cases rising again: Is it a cause for concern?
Jun 03, 2022 06:03 AM IST
‘How much more carnage US willing to accept?…' Biden's solution on gun control
US president Joe Biden has offered a solution to resolve the ever-increasing challenges around the gun control in the United States. He has spoken about bringing back the 1994 ban on assault weapons, which according to him, was effective in bringing down shootings in the country within a decade. Read More
Rohit Kumar, 30, hailing from West Bengal, is charged with six counts of submitting false and fraudulent immigration documents and six counts of committing aggravated identity theft, United States Attorney Philip Sellinger announced on Thursday.
With 3,718 new cases of Covid-19 reported across India on Thursday, according to HT’s dashboard, a brief uptick fuelled by pockets of outbreak in the country’s large urban centres continued to expand slowly.
The killing of Vijay Kumar, a bank employee, by terrorists on Thursday, the 12th of a civilian since March, triggered another round of exits of migrant Hindu and Kashmiri Pandit workers and their families from the Valley.
Addressing the concluding ceremony of a month-long training programme of the RSS activists, Bhagwat said it was inappropriate to keep creating controversies, and suggested that Hindus and Muslims should accept the historical realities and facts without rancour.
Days after the Enforcement Directorate arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain over alleged money laundering, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said at a press conference on Thursday that central agencies are likely to arrest deputy CM Manish Sisodia in a few days, citing intelligence reports he received from his sources.