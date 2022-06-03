Home / India News / BREAKING NEWS: Several government employees leave Kashmir after killings
Live

BREAKING NEWS: Several government employees leave Kashmir after killings

  • Breaking news June 3, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jun 03, 2022 06:10 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 03, 2022 06:09 AM IST

    Several government employees leave Kashmir after killings

    The killing of Vijay Kumar, a bank employee, by terrorists on Thursday, the 12th of a civilian since March, triggered another round of exits of migrant Hindu and Kashmiri Pandit workers and their families from the Valley. Read More

  • Jun 03, 2022 06:08 AM IST

    Covid cases rising again: Is it a cause for concern?

    With 4,283 new cases of Covid-19 reported across India on Wednesday, according to HT’s dashboard, the country saw the biggest single-day spike in infections in at least 80 days even as fears emerged that the outbreak is again starting to rise in a handful of urban centres across the country. Read More

  • Jun 03, 2022 06:03 AM IST

    ‘How much more carnage US willing to accept?…' Biden's solution on gun control

    US president Joe Biden has offered a solution to resolve the ever-increasing challenges around the gun control in the United States. He has spoken about bringing back the 1994 ban on assault weapons, which according to him, was effective in bringing down shootings in the country within a decade. Read More

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
india news

LIVE: Joe Biden offers solution to resolve gun control challenges 

  • Breaking news June 3, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jun 03, 2022 06:09 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
india news

Indian man indicted for immigration fraud, identity theft in US

Rohit Kumar, 30, hailing from West Bengal, is charged with six counts of submitting false and fraudulent immigration documents and six counts of committing aggravated identity theft, United States Attorney Philip Sellinger announced on Thursday.
According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, Kumar worked for several years in India for one of the largest information technology companies in the world.(File Photo)
According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, Kumar worked for several years in India for one of the largest information technology companies in the world.(File Photo)
Published on Jun 03, 2022 05:52 AM IST
Copy Link
PTI |
Close Story
india news

Covid infections spike again, hospitalisation rate still low

With 3,718 new cases of Covid-19 reported across India on Thursday, according to HT’s dashboard, a brief uptick fuelled by pockets of outbreak in the country’s large urban centres continued to expand slowly.
A healthcare worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, at Gateway of India in Mumbai on Tuesday. (PTI)
A healthcare worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, at Gateway of India in Mumbai on Tuesday. (PTI)
Updated on Jun 03, 2022 05:54 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

RTI activist shot dead outside PWD office in MP’s Vidisha

A 36-year-old RTI activist was shot dead in front of public works department (PWD) in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha on Thursday afternoon, police said.
A resident of Ashok Nagar, Ranjeet Soni was an RTI activist and also a contractor of PWD.
A resident of Ashok Nagar, Ranjeet Soni was an RTI activist and also a contractor of PWD.
Published on Jun 03, 2022 12:36 AM IST
Copy Link
ByShruti Tomar, Bhopal
Close Story
india news

Indian team visits Kabul for talks with Taliban

India, like other countries, has not recognised the Taliban setup in Afghanistan, though there have been both backchannel contacts and meetings with the group in third countries such as Qatar.
Kabul, June 02 (ANI): An Indian delegation led by MEA Joint Secretary (PAI), JP Singh in Kabul to oversee the delivery operations of India's humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, meets senior Taliban leadership and visits Indian projects. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
Kabul, June 02 (ANI): An Indian delegation led by MEA Joint Secretary (PAI), JP Singh in Kabul to oversee the delivery operations of India's humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, meets senior Taliban leadership and visits Indian projects. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
Updated on Jun 03, 2022 04:33 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

19 bullet injury marks on Moosewala's body, says autopsy: Report

Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, a day after the state government pruned his security cover.
Sidhu Moosewala. (File image)
Sidhu Moosewala. (File image)
Published on Jun 03, 2022 12:34 AM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Chandigarh
Close Story
india news

Migrant labourer shot dead, another injured in Kashmir’s Budgam

A migrant labourer was killed while another was injured after terrorists opened fire at them in Budgam district of Jammu & Kashmir late on Thursday, police said.
The attack on the labourers came hours after a 26-year-old bank employee from Rajasthan was shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district, sparking panic among migrant and Pandit communities. (File)
The attack on the labourers came hours after a 26-year-old bank employee from Rajasthan was shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district, sparking panic among migrant and Pandit communities. (File)
Updated on Jun 03, 2022 05:52 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Close Story
india news

Centre unveils, pulls back plan on user panel against Big Tech

The plan -- officials said it is now being reviewed -- was in the form of proposed amendments to the Information Technology Rules, 2021, which in itself has been controversial.
Centre unveils, pulls back plan on user panel against Big Tech
Centre unveils, pulls back plan on user panel against Big Tech
Updated on Jun 03, 2022 05:56 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Boost to farm income as cane arrears plunge to lowest level in years

A rally in international prices, robust exports and the government’s ethanol-blending programme have kept business profitable despite surplus output
FILE- Indian farmers harvest sugarcane in their field near Mandya about 110 kilometers (69 miles) southwest of Bangalore, India, Monday, Aug. 6, 2012. India is restricting sugar exports to 10 million tons in the current season in 2022 to help maintain domestic availability and keep prices stable. India is the second-largest producer, after Brazil, and biggest consumer of sugar in the world, according to the All India Sugar Trade Association. It's the second-largest exporter of sugar. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi, File) (AP)
FILE- Indian farmers harvest sugarcane in their field near Mandya about 110 kilometers (69 miles) southwest of Bangalore, India, Monday, Aug. 6, 2012. India is restricting sugar exports to 10 million tons in the current season in 2022 to help maintain domestic availability and keep prices stable. India is the second-largest producer, after Brazil, and biggest consumer of sugar in the world, according to the All India Sugar Trade Association. It's the second-largest exporter of sugar. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi, File) (AP)
Updated on Jun 03, 2022 12:30 AM IST
Copy Link
ByZia Haq
Close Story
india news

Several government employees leave Kashmir after killings

The killing of Vijay Kumar, a bank employee, by terrorists on Thursday, the 12th of a civilian since March, triggered another round of exits of migrant Hindu and Kashmiri Pandit workers and their families from the Valley.
Police personnel stop members of Jammu Based Reserved Category Employees Association Kashmir during a protest demanding justice for Rajni Bala, who was shot dead by terrorists on May 31, in Jammu on Thursday. (ANI)
Police personnel stop members of Jammu Based Reserved Category Employees Association Kashmir during a protest demanding justice for Rajni Bala, who was shot dead by terrorists on May 31, in Jammu on Thursday. (ANI)
Updated on Jun 03, 2022 04:33 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Close Story
india news

‘Why look for Shivling in every mosque’: RSS chief on Gyanvapi mosque row

  • Addressing the concluding ceremony of a month-long training programme of the RSS activists, Bhagwat said it was inappropriate to keep creating controversies, and suggested that Hindus and Muslims should accept the historical realities and facts without rancour.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (PTI File Photo)
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (PTI File Photo)
Updated on Jun 03, 2022 04:32 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPradip Kumar Maitra, Nagpur
Close Story
india news

Bullet-hit Guru Granth Sahib kept on display at Golden temple

It will be kept on display at Gurdwara Shaheed Ganj Baba Gurbakhsh Singh near Akal Takht Sahib from morning to evening.
Giani Rajdeep Singh, granthi (Sikh priest) of Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) on Thursday performed the service of adorning the holy scripture (PTI file)
Giani Rajdeep Singh, granthi (Sikh priest) of Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) on Thursday performed the service of adorning the holy scripture (PTI file)
Updated on Jun 03, 2022 12:40 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

India, Israel to deepen military ties with focus on tech: Defence ministry

The two sides adopted the ‘India-Israel Vision on Defence Cooperation’ to further strengthen the existing framework of the bilateral defence cooperation architecture, the ministry said in a statement
Defence minister Rajnath Singh at a bilateral meeting with Israel Defence Minister Benjamin Gantz, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)
Defence minister Rajnath Singh at a bilateral meeting with Israel Defence Minister Benjamin Gantz, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)
Updated on Jun 03, 2022 06:03 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

‘Arrest us all’: Kejriwal says Sisodia next target

Days after the Enforcement Directorate arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain over alleged money laundering, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said at a press conference on Thursday that central agencies are likely to arrest deputy CM Manish Sisodia in a few days, citing intelligence reports he received from his sources.
(HT Photo)
(HT Photo)
Published on Jun 03, 2022 12:09 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAlok KN Mishra, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

India says aim for inclusive development: Bhupender Yadav

Yadav’s remarks came during his statement at the Stockholm+50 conference in Sweden, which was convened to commemorate 50 years of the 1972 Stockholm Conference.
New Delhi: Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav addresses the launch of 'Prakriti' and 'Green Initiatives on Plastic', at Parivesh Bhavan in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI04_05_2022_000075A) (PTI)
New Delhi: Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav addresses the launch of 'Prakriti' and 'Green Initiatives on Plastic', at Parivesh Bhavan in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI04_05_2022_000075A) (PTI)
Updated on Jun 03, 2022 06:09 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out