BREAKING: UP govt to exempt EV buyers from tax, registration fees
Mar 05, 2023 06:44 AM IST
China sets annual economic growth target at ‘around 5%’
China sets annual economic growth target at "around 5%" as country recovers from Covid disruption, reports AP.
Mar 05, 2023 05:46 AM IST
UP: Yogi govt to exempt EV buyers from tax, registration fees
In a bid to promote electric vehicles in the state of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government has decided to do away with road tax and registration fees on its purchase for three years from October 14, 2022, a statement said on Friday.
Besides, the exemption will be valid for five years on the purchase of electric vehicles manufactured in the state itself, reported ANI.