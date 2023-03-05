Home / India News / BREAKING: UP govt to exempt EV buyers from tax, registration fees
Updated on Mar 05, 2023 06:44 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 05, 2023 06:44 AM IST

    China sets annual economic growth target at ‘around 5%’

    China sets annual economic growth target at "around 5%" as country recovers from Covid disruption, reports AP. 

  • Mar 05, 2023 05:46 AM IST

    UP: Yogi govt to exempt EV buyers from tax, registration fees

    In a bid to promote electric vehicles in the state of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government has decided to do away with road tax and registration fees on its purchase for three years from October 14, 2022, a statement said on Friday.

    Besides, the exemption will be valid for five years on the purchase of electric vehicles manufactured in the state itself, reported ANI. 

Topics
breaking news

Who is Pratima Bhoumik — Union minister who could be first woman Tripura CM?

Updated on Mar 05, 2023 06:28 AM IST

Pratima Bhoumik said Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave identity to the northeast which was suffering from an “identity crisis”.

Pratima Bhoumik is a Lok Sabha MP for Tripura West.(HT Photo)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
India likely to achieve record $750 bn exports in FY23: Piyush Goyal

Published on Mar 05, 2023 01:20 AM IST

“Last year was, of course, a record. We crossed $650 billion (of exports) in goods and services. This year, we aim for an even bigger record,” commerce minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday while speaking at the Raisina Dialogue 2023. India’s exports in 2021-22 was $676 billion.

Commerce minister Piyush Goyal expressed confidence in India’s robust export performance in 2022-23 despite global headwinds (PTI)
ByRajeev Jayaswal
Stalin rejects rumours of targeted violence against migrant workers

Published on Mar 05, 2023 01:18 AM IST

Stalin’s reassurance to Nitish Kumar, whom he addressed as his “revered brother”, came in the backdrop of false allegations on social media that migrant workers, especially from Bihar, were attacked in Tamil Nadu for speaking in Hindi

MK Stalin said some incidents that happened outside of Tamil Nadu were spread by falsely claiming to have taken place in the southern state (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent
Chinese apps were banned because…: Foreign Secretary explains

Published on Mar 05, 2023 12:31 AM IST

Pointing to the fact that how technology is moulding the way of going forward, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said that the question emerges whether the society is based on economic model or it is open to embracing technology openly.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra (PTI)
ANI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Centre begins survey of enemy properties across the country: What it means

Updated on Mar 05, 2023 06:19 AM IST

The first-of-its-kind national survey by the Directorate General of Defence Estates (DGDE) involves assessing the present condition and value of more than 12,000 properties

Hand holds the magnifying glass in front of an open newspaper with paper houses. That could mean rent, search, purchase real estate. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByNeeraj Chauhan
Andhra CM Jagan announces panel to fast-track investments

Published on Mar 05, 2023 12:20 AM IST

The committee, comprising special chief secretary (industries) R Karikal Valaven and senior officials of the chief minister’s office, would track the investment proposals and see that the projects are grounded in fast-track mode.

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy requested the investors to move from the MoU stage to grounding their investments in Andhra Pradesh at the earliest. (PMO India Twitter)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Drug regulator calls for cancelling licence of firm related to Uzbek deaths

Updated on Mar 05, 2023 05:02 AM IST

Marion Biotech’s Dok-1 cough syrups allegedly led to the deaths of the children in December 2022. Noida police on Friday arrested three officials of the company on the basis of an FIR lodged by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO).

Noida police on Friday arrested three officials of the Noida-based pharmaceutical firm Marion Biotech on the basis of an FIR lodged by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in connection with an ongoing investigation that found Marion’s product samples adulterated and not of standard quality (REUTERS)
ByHT Correspondent
Neiphiu Rio to meet BJP central leaders, discuss Nagaland govt formation

Published on Mar 05, 2023 12:14 AM IST

KOHIMA: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio on Saturday tendered his resignation to governor La Ganesan, paving the way for his swearing-in for the top post in the northeastern state for a record fifth term on March 7

Dimapur, Feb 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the crowd as he arrives to address a public rally for the upcoming Nagaland Assembly elections, at Agri Expo, Chumukedima, in Dimapur on Friday. Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio is also seen. (ANI Photo) (Caisii Mao)
ByAlice Yhoshü
Govt to double down on rice, millet stocking amid heat threat to wheat yield

Updated on Mar 05, 2023 05:03 AM IST

To tide over any shortage, the government has doubled down on paddy purchases and has asked states that grow millets to draw up elaborate networks to buy the hardy cereals

The government aims to procure 34.1 million tonne of wheat at federally determined prices (Himanshu Sharma)
ByZia Haq
Andhra CM Jagan announces committee to fast-track investment proposals

Published on Mar 05, 2023 12:09 AM IST

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced the constitution of a high-power committee to follow up the implementation of the memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed at the two-day Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) that concluded at Visakhapatnam on Saturday

Visakhapatnam, Mar 04 (ANI): The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari being felicitated by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Global Investors Summit 2023, in Visakhapatnam on Friday. (ANI Photo) (ANI/ PIB)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
2 U'khand's and 4 in Kerala among top 10 landslide risk districts: ISRO study

Published on Mar 05, 2023 12:04 AM IST

“Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand state, which has highest landslide density in India, is also having highest exposure to total population, working population, literacy and no. of houses (to landslides),” the study based on ISRO satellite maps said.

Rudraprayag and Tehri Garwhal districts of Uttarakhand have the highest landslide density in the country (PTI)
ByChetan Chauhan, New Delhi
Governor invites Conrad Sangma to form govt; PM Modi likely to attend oath ceremony on March 7

Updated on Mar 05, 2023 12:02 AM IST

Meghalaya governor Phagu Chauhan invited the NPP-led coalition headed by Conrad Sangma to form the next government in the northeastern state

Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan and National People's Party (NPP) chief Conrad K Sangma at Raj Bhavan in Shillong on Saturday. (ANI)
ByUtpal Parashar
Sec 494 discriminatory? Allahabad high court issues notice

Updated on Mar 05, 2023 02:58 AM IST

Under IPC section 494, if a person marries for the second time during the lifetime of the first wife or husband without getting a divorce, the marriage is void. For this offence, there is a provision for seven years’ jail and a fine.

Representative Image
ByPawan Dixit, Lucknow
Need to build infra in ‘top gear’: Modi

Published on Mar 04, 2023 11:38 PM IST

India must build infrastructure in the “top gear” to make it a developed nation by 2047, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, in line with the latest budget that cites infrastructure as one of the seven top priorities guiding the country through Amrit Kaal, or the 25 years to India’s 100th year of Independence

HT Image
ByRajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
