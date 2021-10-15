Breaking News: Monsoon to complete its withdrawal today
Oct 15, 2021 05:36 AM IST
Monsoon to complete its withdrawal today
The monsoon withdrew from most parts of the country on Thursday, largely sticking to its usual schedule despite a late start to the withdrawal.
Oct 15, 2021 05:29 AM IST
Congress finalises succession plan for House panels
The Congress party, which has struggled to effect a smooth succession plan for organisational positions, seems to have managed the process efficiently in its parliamentary wings. Read More
