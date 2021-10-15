Home / India News / Breaking News: Monsoon to complete its withdrawal today
Breaking News: Monsoon to complete its withdrawal today

  Breaking News Updates October 15, 2021:
Updated on Oct 15, 2021 05:38 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 15, 2021 05:36 AM IST

    Monsoon to complete its withdrawal today

    The monsoon withdrew from most parts of the country on Thursday, largely sticking to its usual schedule despite a late start to the withdrawal.

  • Oct 15, 2021 05:29 AM IST

    Congress finalises succession plan for House panels

    The Congress party, which has struggled to effect a smooth succession plan for organisational positions, seems to have managed the process efficiently in its parliamentary wings. Read More

  Breaking News Updates October 14, 2021:
Updated on Oct 15, 2021 05:36 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com
Monsoon to complete its withdrawal today

  • It now covers only a small portion of Odisha, some parts of northeast India, and southern Maharashtra. The normal date for its withdrawal from the entire country is October 15.
The monsoon started withdrawing very late this year, on October 6 against the normal date of September 17, but then withdrew rapidly from different parts of the country, according to scientists.&nbsp;(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
Updated on Oct 15, 2021 04:53 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress finalises succession plan for House panels

  • Congress seems to have managed the process efficiently in its parliamentary wings.
File picture of Rajya Sabha in session(HT File)
Updated on Oct 15, 2021 04:52 AM IST
By Saubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
‘Could revoke Art 370 because had clear majority’: Amit Shah makes a point in Goa

Amit Shah told party workers in Goa that it is only when the BJP has a complete majority that it can provide a decisive government. The BJP has touched the majority mark in Goa’s general elections only once, in 2012.
in his address to BJP workers at a party convention in Goa’s Panaji, Union home minister Amit Shah said giving the BJP a complete majority in next election’s assembly elections will help turn Goa into “a kind of model state which you may have not even imagined”. (ANI)
in his address to BJP workers at a party convention in Goa’s Panaji, Union home minister Amit Shah said giving the BJP a complete majority in next election’s assembly elections will help turn Goa into “a kind of model state which you may have not even imagined”. (ANI)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 01:33 AM IST
By Gerard de Souza
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 15, 2021
