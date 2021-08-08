Breaking news: Thousands evacuated as floods hit North Korea, reports state TV
AUG 08, 2021 05:14 AM IST
Australia's Victoria reports 11 Covid-19 cases
Australia's second most populous state Victoria reported 11 new locally acquired coronavirus cases on Sunday, as the state remains under a seven-day strict lockdown imposed earlier this week to reign in the highly infectious Delta variant.
AUG 08, 2021 05:03 AM IST
Thousands evacuated as floods hit North Korea: state TV
More than a thousand homes were damaged and about 5,000 people evacuated in North Korea after flooding caused by heavy rains, the country's state broadcaster reported, with swathes of farmland also inundated by the deluge.
