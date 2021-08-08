Home / India News / Breaking news: Thousands evacuated as floods hit North Korea, reports state TV
Breaking news: Thousands evacuated as floods hit North Korea, reports state TV

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 08, 2021 05:14 AM IST

  • AUG 08, 2021 05:14 AM IST

    Australia's Victoria reports 11 Covid-19 cases

    Australia's second most populous state Victoria reported 11 new locally acquired coronavirus cases on Sunday, as the state remains under a seven-day strict lockdown imposed earlier this week to reign in the highly infectious Delta variant.

  • AUG 08, 2021 05:03 AM IST

    Thousands evacuated as floods hit North Korea: state TV

    More than a thousand homes were damaged and about 5,000 people evacuated in North Korea after flooding caused by heavy rains, the country's state broadcaster reported, with swathes of farmland also inundated by the deluge.

india news

Experts fear that the undiagnosed cases of TB could facilitate the spread of the infection, but wearing of masks by a majority of the population might have an unintended but pleasant impact. In picture - A health department worker interacts with residents during a door to door survey for tuberculosis and leprosy in Mumbai.(PTI)
india news

25% dip in TB cases in 2020; experts cite low screening amid lockdown

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 04:55 AM IST
India reported 1.8 million Tuberculosis cases between January and December 2020 as compared to 2.4 million the year before.
READ FULL STORY
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
india news

PIL in Delhi HC for action against Rahul Gandhi

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 04:27 AM IST
In the petition, social activist Makarand Suresh Mhadlekar has alleged that Gandhi has violated the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act and the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
READ FULL STORY
Janta Dal United (JDU) National President Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh being welcomed by supporters on his arrival at the Jai Prakash Narayan Airport, in Patna. (PTI PHOTO.)
india news

JD-U will not sit idle waiting for allies; will contest on its own: Lalan Singh

By Vijay Swaroop
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 01:02 AM IST
The party national executive held recently had also passed a resolution in New Delhi and expressed its willingness to contest the UP assembly polls in alliance with BJP provided it gets a respectable number of seats or else it would contest independently on no less than 200 seats.
READ FULL STORY
