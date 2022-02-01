Home / India News / LIVE: India's daily Covid-19 tally dips below 2 lakh; 167,059 new cases today
LIVE: India's daily Covid-19 tally dips below 2 lakh; 167,059 new cases today

  Breaking news updates February 1, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Feb 01, 2022 09:03 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 01, 2022 09:03 AM IST

    India's daily Covid-19 tally drops below 2 lakh; nation logs 167,059 new cases, 1192 deaths

    India recorded 167,059 new Covid-19 cases and 1,192 deaths today. The country's positivity rate dropped to 11.6 per cent.

  • Feb 01, 2022 08:42 AM IST

    Budget 2022: Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at finance ministry

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the Ministry of Finance ahead of the Budget 2022 today in Parliament. Follow more updates here

  • Feb 01, 2022 08:13 AM IST

    Social media influencer ‘Hindustani Bhau’ arrested for allegedly instigating students to protest in Dharavi

    Social media influencer Vikas Fhatak, also known as 'Hindustani Bhau', was arrested by Dharavi police in connection with students' protest in Dharavi yesterday over their demand for online exams for classes 10th and 12th, in view of Covid-19.

    'Hindustani Bhau', Fhatak, had uploaded a video of him on Instagram allegedly instigating students. An FIR was registered against Fhatak and others under multiple sections of IPC (including that for rioting), Maharashtra Police Act, Disaster Management Act and Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.

  • Feb 01, 2022 07:38 AM IST

    Foggy morning in Delhi, air quality remains ‘very poor’

    Air quality in Delhi remains in 'very poor' category with overall AQI at 321, in Noida (UP) in 'very poor' category with overall AQI at 354 & in Gurugram (Haryana) in 'poor' category with overall AQI at 232, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Morning brief: Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget in Parliament

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the finance ministry before presenting the federal budget in Parliament in New Delhi, February 1, 2022.&nbsp;(Anushree Fadnavis / REUTERS)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the finance ministry before presenting the federal budget in Parliament in New Delhi, February 1, 2022. (Anushree Fadnavis / REUTERS)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 08:53 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
india news

Centre extends work from home for 50% non-senior staffers below till Feb 15

Persons with disabilities and pregnant women employees would continue to be exempted from attending offices.
Central government officers and staffers attending the office will have to follow staggered timings.(HT FILE)
Central government officers and staffers attending the office will have to follow staggered timings.(HT FILE)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 08:51 AM IST
PTI | , New Delhi
india news

Above normal rain likely in north India this month

An active western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from February 2 while an induced cyclonic circulation is expected over Rajasthan a day later
Below normal temperatures are likely in most parts of the country. (HT Photo)
Below normal temperatures are likely in most parts of the country. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 08:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Hindustani Bhau arrested in Mumbai for 'instigating' students

YouTuber Hindustani Bhau had asked the students to assemble in the Dharavi area near the resident of Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad in a video.
Hindustani Bhau has been arrested by Police in Dharavi, Mumbai
Hindustani Bhau has been arrested by Police in Dharavi, Mumbai
Published on Feb 01, 2022 08:00 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

LIVE: India's daily Covid-19 tally dips below 2 lakh; 167,059 new cases today

  Breaking news updates February 1, 2022:
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Feb 01, 2022 09:03 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

From longest Budget speech to bahi khata; 10 things about India's Budget

Until 1999, the Union Budget was presented at 5pm on the last working day of February, continuing the British tradition.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has the record of the longest Budget speech that she made in 2020.&nbsp;(Hindustan Times)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has the record of the longest Budget speech that she made in 2020. (Hindustan Times)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 06:07 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

2 persons smuggling drugs from Pak held in J&K's Kupwara, 500g heroin seized

According to an official statement, the duo tried to escape from a police naka (checkpoint).
The police team apprehended the duo and on personal search recovered the heroin.&nbsp;(File Photo)
The police team apprehended the duo and on personal search recovered the heroin. (File Photo)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 06:07 AM IST
ANI |
india news

NSCN (IM) chairman says Naga political destiny lies in the hands of the group

NSCN (IM) chairman Q. Tuccu called the death of 14 villagers at Oting in Mon district of Nagaland on 4 and 5 December as “one of the most painful incidents” in the history of the Naga political struggle
NSCN (IM) chairman Q. Tuccu said the Naga political movement has never had a smooth sailing
NSCN (IM) chairman Q. Tuccu said the Naga political movement has never had a smooth sailing
Updated on Feb 01, 2022 03:13 AM IST
ByAlice Yhoshü
india news

Necessary for nagaland’s regional parties to come together, says NPF

Naga People’s Front (NPF) said it was necessary for regional political parties in Nagaland to come together to effectively address the issues confronting the people of the state
NPF’s latest move does not seem to have gone down well with the UDA partner. State BJP leaders said they were “very seriously and closely” observing the developments. (Facebook/NPF)
NPF’s latest move does not seem to have gone down well with the UDA partner. State BJP leaders said they were “very seriously and closely” observing the developments. (Facebook/NPF)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 03:01 AM IST
ByAlice Yhoshü
india news

‘Not a prestige issue’: SC rebukes Tripura for land dispute with Assam Rifles

The Supreme Court told the Tripura government not to consider the land at the centre of a land dispute with Assam Rifles as its property. “Tell your highest authority not to make it a political issue,” the bench said.
The Centre sought two weeks to resolve the dispute between Assam Rifles and Tripura government. (HT File Photo/Mohd Zakir)
The Centre sought two weeks to resolve the dispute between Assam Rifles and Tripura government. (HT File Photo/Mohd Zakir)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 02:09 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas
india news

Supreme Court judge recuses from hearing Tejpal’s plea in sexual assault case

Justice UU Lalit, who was presiding the bench which also comprised Justices S Ravindra Bhat and P S Narasimha, recused from the matter as he had earlier represented Tejpal before the Supreme Court
The top court is to hear the plea of Tarun Tejpal whose application for conducting an in-camera hearing of the proceedings under section 327 of the CrPC was rejected by the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court on November 24, last year. (Archive)
The top court is to hear the plea of Tarun Tejpal whose application for conducting an in-camera hearing of the proceedings under section 327 of the CrPC was rejected by the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court on November 24, last year. (Archive)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 01:23 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India
india news

Be extremely careful in staying projects of national importance, SC tells HCs

The top court underlined that in a mega project funded by a foreign country, there shall not be any interference in the tender process midway till the final decision is taken to award the contract
The Supreme Court allowed an appeal by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd against an order of the Delhi high court in August 2021. (Archive)
The Supreme Court allowed an appeal by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd against an order of the Delhi high court in August 2021. (Archive)
Updated on Feb 01, 2022 06:51 AM IST
ByUtkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

DHFL money laundering case: CBI seeks nod to probe 3 senior IAS officers

CBI has sought sanction in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in the investment by Employees’ Provident Fund of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd in Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL)
DHFL was run by jailed brothers Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan. (HT Photo)
DHFL was run by jailed brothers Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan. (HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 01, 2022 04:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Chhattisgarh tribal killed in encounter not linked to Maoists, says cop after probe

Chhattisgarh police encounter: Bastar range I-G Sunderaj said Manu Ram Nureti, who was killed in an encounter on January 24, was not linked to Maoists. Police earlier described Manu Ran Nureti as a Maoist
the Chhattisgarh tribal killed in a gunfight in Narayanpur district on January 24 was probably killed in cross-firing, police said in a statement. (HT File Photo/Ajay Aggarwal)
the Chhattisgarh tribal killed in a gunfight in Narayanpur district on January 24 was probably killed in cross-firing, police said in a statement. (HT File Photo/Ajay Aggarwal)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 12:52 AM IST
ByRitesh Mishra
india news

Bengaluru: 23-year-old arrested for running over street dog

In the CCTV footage, a white Audi can be seen moving slowly towards three stray dogs sleeping on the road side. As the car reaches closer, it races towards the strays running over a dog before fleeing from the spot.
The incident took place on January 26, however, the video of the man running over the dog with his Audi car came to the fore a few days later. (Representational photo)
The incident took place on January 26, however, the video of the man running over the dog with his Audi car came to the fore a few days later. (Representational photo)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 12:31 AM IST
ByArun Dev I Edited by Shilpa Ambardar, Bengaluru
