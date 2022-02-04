Live
LIVE: Germany logs 236,120 fresh Covid-19 cases, its highest thus far
Breaking news updates February 4, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Feb 04, 2022 07:14 AM IST
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 04, 2022 07:14 AM IST
Pune building mishap: PM Modi condoles deaths
Pained by the mishap at an under-construction building in Pune. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that all those injured in this mishap recover at the earliest: PM Narendra Modi
Feb 04, 2022 06:38 AM IST
Germany's daily Covid-19 cases at record high
Germany logs 236,120 new Covid-19 cases, its highest thus far, with the surge driven by the more-infectious Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Haryana private sector law put on hold
The Punjab & Haryana high court stayed the law as it failed to find merit in the state’s emphatic arguments on treating the legislation prime facie valid in the interests of the unemployed youth in the state.
Published on Feb 04, 2022 07:05 AM IST
Centre nudges states to reopen schools as Covid-19 cases dip
The stand, taken by Niti Aayog member VK Paul, comes at a time when several states have dithered on letting children back into classrooms despite a sustained drop in new cases nationwide.
Published on Feb 04, 2022 07:00 AM IST
Creeping aggression by some to alter status quo says army chief amid LAC row
The army chief’s comments come at a time when India and the neighbouring country are locked in a lingering border standoff in the Ladakh sector.
Updated on Feb 04, 2022 06:48 AM IST
Those who fired at Owaisi's car were hurt by his anti-Hindu sentiments: Police
Owaisi said there are three bullet marks on his car, blaming the law and order of Uttar Pradesh for the well-planned attack.
Published on Feb 04, 2022 06:39 AM IST
No evidence of caste bias against faculty: IIT panel
The three-member panel, which was set up on July 2 after Vipin P Veetil accused four professors of the department of humanities and social sciences of caste-based harassment and bias, also noted that the lack of “desirable processes” may have led to misunderstandings.
Updated on Feb 04, 2022 06:39 AM IST
BJP, RSS want to impose one ideology, says Rahul Gandhi in Raipur
Gandhi, while addressing a programme in Raipur, said, “This country is like a bouquet of different ideologies ...The ideology, history and culture in one state is different from the other. But if we say that there will be only one ideology in the whole country then it will be wrong. This will harm the country,” the Wayanad MP said.
Published on Feb 04, 2022 06:33 AM IST
Centre urges Delhi high court to halt hearings on marital rape
In a fresh affidavit submitted before the court, the Centre said that any judicial decision, without allowing the Centre to complete its consultation with states and other stakeholders “may not serve the ends of justice”.
Published on Feb 04, 2022 05:53 AM IST
Legal experts question validity of Haryana reservation law
While Article 16(3) allows Parliament to make any law with residence qualifications necessary for government jobs, introducing domicile-based preferential treatment, there is no such provision in the Constitution empowering states to pass laws on domicile-based reservation.
Published on Feb 04, 2022 05:26 AM IST
Indian sailors aboard Rwabee seized by Houthis last month are safe: MEA
11 crew members including the seven Indians are being held by the Houthis after they seized the vessel Rwabee in the Red Sea on January 2.
Updated on Feb 04, 2022 02:24 AM IST
Tamil Nadu moves Supreme Court over CBI probe order into 17-yr-old girl’s death
The Tamil Nadu government asked the Supreme Court to stay the high court order that told CBI to take over the probe into the death of a 17-year-old girl, when her father only asked for transfer of the case to the state police’s CB-CID department
Updated on Feb 04, 2022 06:57 AM IST
Have no information on this, says foreign ministry on deal to buy Pegasus
The external affairs ministry response came in response to a question on The New York Times report that the secret deal for Pegasus was finalised at the “highest levels” of the leadership of both countries.
Published on Feb 04, 2022 01:36 AM IST
Kerala’s snake rescuer Suresh taken off the ventilator, to remain in ICU
Suresh is breathing on his own and responding to questions, Jayakumar said, adding that there is improvement in his overall health. However, he will remain in ICU for the next 48 hours, he added.
Published on Feb 04, 2022 12:59 AM IST
Actor assault case plea: Conspiracy case a ploy to extend trial, says Dileep
In the plea, the actor contended that the new case was a ploy to extend trial and charges in the case were framed in January 2020 and only one prosecution witness, main investigating officer, remained to depose in the case.
Published on Feb 04, 2022 12:55 AM IST
Call for new constitution: Protests continue over KCR’s remark
Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and cadre held “Jai Bhim Deeksha” all over the state and also in New Delhi from 11 am to 4 pm, in protest against the chief minister’s remarks against the Constitution.
Published on Feb 04, 2022 12:51 AM IST