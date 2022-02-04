Home / India News / LIVE: Germany logs 236,120 fresh Covid-19 cases, its highest thus far
Live

LIVE: Germany logs 236,120 fresh Covid-19 cases, its highest thus far

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Feb 04, 2022 07:14 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 04, 2022 07:14 AM IST

    Pune building mishap: PM Modi condoles deaths

    Pained by the mishap at an under-construction building in Pune. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that all those injured in this mishap recover at the earliest: PM Narendra Modi

  • Feb 04, 2022 06:38 AM IST

    Germany's daily Covid-19 cases at record high

    Germany logs 236,120 new Covid-19 cases, its highest thus far, with the surge driven by the more-infectious Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

breaking news
india news

Haryana private sector law put on hold

The Punjab & Haryana high court stayed the law as it failed to find merit in the state’s emphatic arguments on treating the legislation prime facie valid in the interests of the unemployed youth in the state.
The detailed order of the high court is still awaited.(HT file photo. Representative image)
Published on Feb 04, 2022 07:05 AM IST
ByUtkarsh Anand, Surender Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi/chandigarh
india news

Centre nudges states to reopen schools as Covid-19 cases dip

The stand, taken by Niti Aayog member VK Paul, comes at a time when several states have dithered on letting children back into classrooms despite a sustained drop in new cases nationwide.
Schools were closed across the country in March 2020 when the Sars-CoV-2 first began taking hold across the world.(File photo)
Published on Feb 04, 2022 07:00 AM IST
ByRhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Creeping aggression by some to alter status quo says army chief amid LAC row

The army chief’s comments come at a time when India and the neighbouring country are locked in a lingering border standoff in the Ladakh sector.
Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane. (File photo)
Updated on Feb 04, 2022 06:48 AM IST
ByRahul Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Those who fired at Owaisi's car were hurt by his anti-Hindu sentiments: Police

Owaisi said there are three bullet marks on his car, blaming the law and order of Uttar Pradesh for the well-planned attack. 
Asaduddin Owaisi in New Delhi after his car was fired on near Meerut.&nbsp;(ANI)
Published on Feb 04, 2022 06:39 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

No evidence of caste bias against faculty: IIT panel

The three-member panel, which was set up on July 2 after Vipin P Veetil accused four professors of the department of humanities and social sciences of caste-based harassment and bias, also noted that the lack of “desirable processes” may have led to misunderstandings.
Despite repeated calls and emails, the IIT didn’t comment on the issue.
Updated on Feb 04, 2022 06:39 AM IST
ByDhrubo Jyoti, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

LIVE: Germany logs 236,120 fresh Covid-19 cases, its highest thus far

Updated on Feb 04, 2022 07:14 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
india news

BJP, RSS want to impose one ideology, says Rahul Gandhi in Raipur

Gandhi, while addressing a programme in Raipur, said, “This country is like a bouquet of different ideologies ...The ideology, history and culture in one state is different from the other. But if we say that there will be only one ideology in the whole country then it will be wrong. This will harm the country,” the Wayanad MP said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.&nbsp;(ANI Photo)
Published on Feb 04, 2022 06:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Raipur
india news

Centre urges Delhi high court to halt hearings on marital rape

In a fresh affidavit submitted before the court, the Centre said that any judicial decision, without allowing the Centre to complete its consultation with states and other stakeholders “may not serve the ends of justice”.
The high court is conducting marathon hearing into the petitions for the past one month.
Published on Feb 04, 2022 05:53 AM IST
ByRicha Banka, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Legal experts question validity of Haryana reservation law

While Article 16(3) allows Parliament to make any law with residence qualifications necessary for government jobs, introducing domicile-based preferential treatment, there is no such provision in the Constitution empowering states to pass laws on domicile-based reservation.
Legal experts question validity of Haryana reservation law for private sector.&nbsp;(Getty images)
Published on Feb 04, 2022 05:26 AM IST
ByUtkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Indian sailors aboard Rwabee seized by Houthis last month are safe: MEA

11 crew members including the seven Indians are being held by the Houthis after they seized the vessel Rwabee in the Red Sea on January 2.
One Indian sailor aboard Rwabee was allowed to speak with his wife on January 28 by Yemen’s Houthis, MEA said. (Screengrab)
Updated on Feb 04, 2022 02:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Tamil Nadu moves Supreme Court over CBI probe order into 17-yr-old girl’s death

The Tamil Nadu government asked the Supreme Court to stay the high court order that told CBI to take over the probe into the death of a 17-year-old girl, when her father only asked for transfer of the case to the state police’s CB-CID department
The Supreme Court is yet to schedule a hearing into Tamil Nadu government’s petition against the CBI probe ordered by the Madurai bench of the Madras high court (Biplov Bhuyan/HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 04, 2022 06:57 AM IST
ByUtkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Have no information on this, says foreign ministry on deal to buy Pegasus

The external affairs ministry response came in response to a question on The New York Times report that the secret deal for Pegasus was finalised at the “highest levels” of the leadership of both countries.
Pegasus: The external affairs ministry said the matter is under investigation by a committee set up by the Supreme Court and no information is available with the ministry of external affairs on this matter. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 04, 2022 01:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Kerala’s snake rescuer Suresh taken off the ventilator, to remain in ICU

Suresh is breathing on his own and responding to questions, Jayakumar said, adding that there is improvement in his overall health. However, he will remain in ICU for the next 48 hours, he added.
After the bite, Suresh suffered a heart attack, and damage to other organs will be ascertained after some time, said superintendent Jayakumar, adding that a response to questions is a good sign. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 04, 2022 12:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Actor assault case plea: Conspiracy case a ploy to extend trial, says Dileep

In the plea, the actor contended that the new case was a ploy to extend trial and charges in the case were framed in January 2020 and only one prosecution witness, main investigating officer, remained to depose in the case.
The four- year-old actor abduction and assault case took another turn last month after Balachandra Kumar had claimed that Dileep was in possession of the woman actor’s assault video and had tried to influence witnesses in the case. (HT Archives)
Published on Feb 04, 2022 12:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Call for new constitution: Protests continue over KCR’s remark

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and cadre held “Jai Bhim Deeksha” all over the state and also in New Delhi from 11 am to 4 pm, in protest against the chief minister’s remarks against the Constitution.
President of Telangana Pradesh Mahila Congress Sunitha Mogli Mudhiraj along with party leaders protests against Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao over his statement demanding rewriting the Constitution, in Hyderabad on Thursday. (PTI)
Published on Feb 04, 2022 12:51 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
