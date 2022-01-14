Home / India News / Breaking: Death toll rises to 6 in Guwahati-bound train accident in West Bengal
Breaking: Death toll rises to 6 in Guwahati-bound train accident in West Bengal

Breaking News updates January 14, 2022:
Updated on Jan 14, 2022 06:25 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 14, 2022 06:25 AM IST

    6 killed as Bikaner-Guwahati train derails in West Bengal, says railways division

    Six people lost their lives after 12 coaches of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express (15633) derailed in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Thursday, stated Chief Public Relations Officer, Northeast Frontier Railway.

  • Jan 14, 2022 05:44 AM IST

    Kejriwal to flag off 100 low-floor CNG buses in Delhi today

    Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will flag off 100 modern and environment friendly AC low-floor CNG buses on Friday from Rajghat cluster bus depot, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

    These will be state-of-the-art buses equipped with modern facilities like panic button, GPS among others. The minister said that these low-floor buses will have features of bus kneeling with ramp for differently abled people.

Topics
breaking news
india news

Breaking: Delhi CM Kejriwal to flag off 100 low-floor CNG buses today

Breaking News updates January 14, 2022:
Updated on Jan 14, 2022 05:44 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Bring back state troopers deployed in other states, Manik Sarkar to Biplab K Deb

Former chief minister Manik Sarkar said there were reports that states where state troopers, TSR personnel, were deployed, were not giving the required facilities to them
Tripura has 12 battalions of Tripura State Rifles; the first battalion was formed in 1984. (ANI)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 01:52 AM IST
ByPriyanka Deb Barman
india news

Congress suspends Mekedatu Padayatra amid Covid surge in Bengaluru

The Karnataka Congress on Thursday temporarily called off its Mekedatu march, terming it a “sacrifice” in the interest of the state and its people, a day after the state government prohibited inter-district and intra-district (within Ramanagara) movement of vehicles and persons for participating in the padyatra
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar arrives for a meeting before starting the mekedatu padayatra, in Ramanagar near Bengaluru, on Thursday. (PTI)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 01:34 AM IST
BySharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
india news

West Bengal’s daily Covid-19 cases cross second wave peak as surge continues

With 23,467 new cases reported across West Bengal on Thursday, the seven-day average of daily infections in the state has now touched 21,044
Devotees show their vaccination certificates before leaving for Sagar Island for Ganga Sagar Mela from Babughat transit camp, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 01:25 AM IST
ByJamie Mullick
india news

Madras HC awards 10 lakh compensation

Chennai The aimless shooting by a Narikurava, engaged by a local panchayat in Perambalur district to eliminate stray dogs, has cost the State exchequer and the local body, 5 lakh each
(HT Archives)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 01:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Senior CPI(M) leader’s ‘China praise’ courts row

Communist Party of India (Marxist) politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai courted a controversy on Thursday after he said the Indian’s government’s anti-China policy is aimed at destabilising Communist movement in the country
Senior CPI(M) leader’s ‘China praise’ courts row
Published on Jan 14, 2022 01:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Defence Ministry rejects Kerala’s Republic Day tableau again

Thiruvananthpuram A row has erupted in Kerala after the Defence Ministry rejected the state’s Republic Day parade float theme for the third time in recent years, said police
(HT Archives)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 01:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Kerala HC likely to deliver verdict in nun rape case today

Thiruvananthapuram: A special court in Kottayam is set to deliver its verdict in the 2018 rape case against former Bishop of Jalandhar Franco Mulakkal, officials familiar with developments said on Thursday
Bishop of Jalandhar Franco Mulakkal, accused in the 2018 Kerala nun rape case. (HT Archives)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 01:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

TN govt-governor relationship comes under strain

Chennai: The growing frustration of the ruling DMK government against Governor R N Ravi is reaching a crescendo with the party’s parliamentary leader in Delhi demanding his resignation, the education minister informing the assembly that the state is considering taking over his powers to appoint university vice chancellors
(PTI)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 01:03 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu
india news

Hamlet in Kerala becomes country’s first napkin-free village

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Thursday declared a small village, Kumbalangi, in Ernakulam district as the first napkin-free village in the country
(HT Photo)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 01:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Ex-minister Rajenthra Balaji’s saga of controversy, corruption charges, police chase and brief relief by SC

Chennai: Former AIADMK minister K T Rajenthra Balaji, who turned a fugitive, is briefly free after six police teams chased him for over a fortnight in connection with two cases related to a job scam, raided his lawyer and finally arrested him in Karnataka and brought him back to Tamil Nadu to send him to jail
(ANI)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 01:00 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu
india news

Goa assembly elections: Why Michael Lobo’s switch is a shot in the arm for Goa Congress

Goa assembly elections: Michael Lobo, along with his wife Delilah, joined the Congress on Tuesday evening promising to help the party win a majority in the state.
Goa assembly elections: Former BJP MLA Michael Lobo interacts with media after joining Congress ahead of the Goa Assembly elections in Panaji on Tuesday, January 11. (PTI)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 12:59 AM IST
ByGerard de Souza
india news

Video of Mangaluru cop’s chase of mobile snatcher goes viral on social media

In what seemed like a scene straight out of a movie, a policeman in Mangaluru chased and caught a cell phone snatcher on Wednesday. The incident came to light after videos of the chase went viral on the social media on Friday.
The videos show Mangaluru assistant reserve sub-inspector Varun Alva, jumping out of his car after seeing a commotion at a distance and running towards a man escaping from the scene. (Representational/ANI file)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 12:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Covid impact: Karnataka’s Renuka temple records dip in revenue

Amid the surge in Covid cases, the Renuka temple at Savadatti taluk of Belagavi district, about 500km from Bengaluru, in Karnataka, which has been shut again, is witnessing a sharp decline in revenue.
The temple dedicated to deity Renuka Yallamma is among the top ten highest revenue earning temples in Karnataka. (HT)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 12:48 AM IST
ByRavindra Uppar, Belagavi
india news

Karnataka seeks Centre’s help to fight Covid surge

“I sought the Centre’s assistance to raise the oxygenated beds and oxygen plants,” Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said after a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.
The Karnataka government on Thursday sought the assistance of the Centre to increase number of hospital beds and oxygen plants to treat critical patients after a rapid surge of Covid-19 cases in the state. (ANI)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 12:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
