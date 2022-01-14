Breaking: Death toll rises to 6 in Guwahati-bound train accident in West Bengal

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Jan 14, 2022 06:25 AM IST
6 killed as Bikaner-Guwahati train derails in West Bengal, says railways division
Six people lost their lives after 12 coaches of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express (15633) derailed in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Thursday, stated Chief Public Relations Officer, Northeast Frontier Railway.
Jan 14, 2022 05:44 AM IST
Kejriwal to flag off 100 low-floor CNG buses in Delhi today
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will flag off 100 modern and environment friendly AC low-floor CNG buses on Friday from Rajghat cluster bus depot, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.
These will be state-of-the-art buses equipped with modern facilities like panic button, GPS among others. The minister said that these low-floor buses will have features of bus kneeling with ramp for differently abled people.
The Karnataka Congress on Thursday temporarily called off its Mekedatu march, terming it a “sacrifice” in the interest of the state and its people, a day after the state government prohibited inter-district and intra-district (within Ramanagara) movement of vehicles and persons for participating in the padyatra
Communist Party of India (Marxist) politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai courted a controversy on Thursday after he said the Indian’s government’s anti-China policy is aimed at destabilising Communist movement in the country
Thiruvananthapuram: A special court in Kottayam is set to deliver its verdict in the 2018 rape case against former Bishop of Jalandhar Franco Mulakkal, officials familiar with developments said on Thursday
Chennai: The growing frustration of the ruling DMK government against Governor R N Ravi is reaching a crescendo with the party’s parliamentary leader in Delhi demanding his resignation, the education minister informing the assembly that the state is considering taking over his powers to appoint university vice chancellors
Chennai: Former AIADMK minister K T Rajenthra Balaji, who turned a fugitive, is briefly free after six police teams chased him for over a fortnight in connection with two cases related to a job scam, raided his lawyer and finally arrested him in Karnataka and brought him back to Tamil Nadu to send him to jail
In what seemed like a scene straight out of a movie, a policeman in Mangaluru chased and caught a cell phone snatcher on Wednesday. The incident came to light after videos of the chase went viral on the social media on Friday.