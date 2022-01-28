Live
Breaking news: Delhi set to reopen restaurants, cinema halls from today
Updated on Jan 28, 2022 05:55 AM IST
Jan 28, 2022 05:54 AM IST
Delhi set to reopen restaurants, cinema halls from today as Covid cases decline
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday decided to relax the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions and allow dining services at restaurants, bars with 50 per cent seating capacity. Cinema halls have been allowed to reopen at 50 per cent capacity, while the weekend curfew has been lifted.
China hands over missing teen
Miram Taron, who went missing nine days ago, was on Thursday handed over to the Indian Army by China’s Peoples’ Liberation Army.
Published on Jan 28, 2022 03:12 AM IST
Marital rape case: Can’t fold hands and just sit back, says Delhi HC
A bench of justices Rajiv Shakdher and Hari Shankar made this remark during an ongoing hearing on a batch of petitions seeking to decriminalise marital rape.
Published on Jan 28, 2022 02:43 AM IST
‘Petty issues’: Conrad Sangma responds to criticism over Covid-19 protocol breach
Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said he had been “extremely responsible” over the last few days and had not violated the Covid protocol.
Updated on Jan 28, 2022 02:45 AM IST
SC asks Centre, state for Tihar reforms deadline
On August 26 last year, the Supreme Court directed the Delhi Police commissioner to investigate the role of Tihar jail officials for allegedly colluding with former Unitech promoters Sanjay and Ajay Chandra to help them carry out their illegal activities from within the jail.
Published on Jan 28, 2022 02:14 AM IST
Will closely work with India to handle ongoing border tension: China
The Chinese defence ministry said the border problem with India is a bilateral matter and both the countries oppose interference from a 'third party.'
Updated on Jan 28, 2022 04:35 AM IST
Lok Sabha secretariat launches app for ease of use, access to proceedings
The app is available in both android and IOS platform and carries nearly all major content of the interlinked portal of Indian Parliament.
Published on Jan 28, 2022 01:10 AM IST
Govt, Oppn begin preparation for Budget session
Congress president Sonia Gandhi will chair a meeting of the party's parliamentary strategy group on Friday to will decide the broad plans for the session.
Published on Jan 28, 2022 01:04 AM IST
India-Central Asia cooperation key to regional stability: PM Modi
The virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan – which lasted about 90 minutes – reflected the growing engagement with Central Asia.
Published on Jan 28, 2022 01:00 AM IST
Kerala high court acquits two in 2006 twin blasts case
Nazeer, once a reported protégé of jailed Muslim cleric Abdul Nassar Madani, later fell out with him and joined the Lakshar-e-Taiba and was the self-styled south Indian commander of the terror outfit. Allegedly involved in many cases, he was arrested from a village along the India-Bangladesh border in 2009.
Published on Jan 28, 2022 12:59 AM IST
Omicron detected in 94% Covid cases in Kerala: Minister
Kerala reported 51,739 fresh Covid cases on Thursday with a test positivity rate of 44.6 per cent after 116,003 samples were tested.
Published on Jan 28, 2022 12:56 AM IST
Kerala high court defers actor Dileep’s bail plea till Feb 2, gives protection from arrest
The single bench of Justice P S Gopianthan ordered the crime branch that he should not be arrested till then and asked officials to submit details of the three-days of questioning of the actor and other accused.
Published on Jan 28, 2022 12:54 AM IST
Visakhapatnam Steel Plant: 1 year on, privatisation makes no headway
It was on January 27 last year that the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) gave an in-principle approval for 100 per cent strategic disinvestment of government of India shareholding in the RINL along with management control by way of privatisation.
Published on Jan 28, 2022 12:52 AM IST
Actor Vijay’s fans plan to contest urban local body polls
The development comes a day after the state election commission on Wednesday announced that polls to the urban local bodies across Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on February 19.
Published on Jan 28, 2022 12:50 AM IST
Padma Shri awardee from Telangana sings Tribals’ histories to drum beats
The 62-year-old Adivasi has the unique ability of singing the histories of the tribal warlords eloquently, in a typical style, using a percussion instrument called Dhol.
Published on Jan 28, 2022 12:45 AM IST