Home / India News / Breaking news: Delhi set to reopen restaurants, cinema halls from today
Live

Breaking news: Delhi set to reopen restaurants, cinema halls from today

  • Breaking news updates January 28, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jan 28, 2022 05:55 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 28, 2022 05:54 AM IST

    Delhi set to reopen restaurants, cinema halls from today as Covid cases decline

    The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday decided to relax the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions and allow dining services at restaurants, bars with 50 per cent seating capacity. Cinema halls have been allowed to reopen at 50 per cent capacity, while the weekend curfew has been lifted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
india news

Breaking news: Delhi set to reopen restaurants, cinema halls from today

  • Breaking news updates January 28, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jan 28, 2022 05:55 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

China hands over missing teen

Miram Taron, who went missing nine days ago, was on Thursday handed over to the Indian Army by China’s Peoples’ Liberation Army.
Miram Taron, hailing from Zido village in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, went missing from near the border with China on January 18 during a hunting trip. It was alleged that he was abducted by China’s Peoples’ Liberation Army (PLA) from inside the Indian territory. (TWITTER/@tapirgao)
Miram Taron, hailing from Zido village in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, went missing from near the border with China on January 18 during a hunting trip. It was alleged that he was abducted by China’s Peoples’ Liberation Army (PLA) from inside the Indian territory. (TWITTER/@tapirgao)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 03:12 AM IST
Copy Link
ByUtpal Parashar, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Marital rape case: Can’t fold hands and just sit back, says Delhi HC

A bench of justices Rajiv Shakdher and Hari Shankar made this remark during an ongoing hearing on a batch of petitions seeking to decriminalise marital rape.
In India, marital rape is not defined in any statute or law. However, rights activists want it to be made a criminal offence.
In India, marital rape is not defined in any statute or law. However, rights activists want it to be made a criminal offence.
Published on Jan 28, 2022 02:43 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRicha Banka, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

‘Petty issues’: Conrad Sangma responds to criticism over Covid-19 protocol breach

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said he had been “extremely responsible” over the last few days and had not violated the Covid protocol.
Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma unfurled the National Flag at his official residence on the occasion of Republic Day before going for the state-level Republic Day event (Twitter/SangmaConrad)
Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma unfurled the National Flag at his official residence on the occasion of Republic Day before going for the state-level Republic Day event (Twitter/SangmaConrad)
Updated on Jan 28, 2022 02:45 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDavid Laitphlang
Close Story
india news

SC asks Centre, state for Tihar reforms deadline

On August 26 last year, the Supreme Court directed the Delhi Police commissioner to investigate the role of Tihar jail officials for allegedly colluding with former Unitech promoters Sanjay and Ajay Chandra to help them carry out their illegal activities from within the jail.
Delhi's Tihar Jail (File Photo/HT)
Delhi's Tihar Jail (File Photo/HT)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 02:14 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Will closely work with India to handle ongoing border tension: China

The Chinese defence ministry said the border problem with India is a bilateral matter and both the countries oppose interference from a 'third party.'
Indian and Chinese troops disengage from the banks of Pangong lake area in Eastern Ladakh on February 16, 2021. (PTI)
Indian and Chinese troops disengage from the banks of Pangong lake area in Eastern Ladakh on February 16, 2021. (PTI)
Updated on Jan 28, 2022 04:35 AM IST
Copy Link
BySutirtho Patranobis
Close Story
india news

Lok Sabha secretariat launches app for ease of use, access to proceedings

The app is available in both android and IOS platform and carries nearly all major content of the interlinked portal of Indian Parliament.
The Digital Sansad app is a brainchild of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla who has sought to make parliamentary proceedings more accessible to people. (ANI)
The Digital Sansad app is a brainchild of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla who has sought to make parliamentary proceedings more accessible to people. (ANI)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 01:10 AM IST
Copy Link
BySaubhadra Chatterji
Close Story
india news

Govt, Oppn begin preparation for Budget session

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will chair a meeting of the party's parliamentary strategy group on Friday to will decide the broad plans for the session.
The Budget session, slotted in two halves between January 31 and April 8, assumes significance coming in the backdrop of the elections in five states. (HT PHOTO)
The Budget session, slotted in two halves between January 31 and April 8, assumes significance coming in the backdrop of the elections in five states. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 01:04 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

India-Central Asia cooperation key to regional stability: PM Modi

The virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan – which lasted about 90 minutes – reflected the growing engagement with Central Asia.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a virtual meeting with leaders of central Asian countries, in New Delhi, on Thursday. (AP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a virtual meeting with leaders of central Asian countries, in New Delhi, on Thursday. (AP)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 01:00 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRezaul H Laskar
Close Story
india news

Kerala high court acquits two in 2006 twin blasts case

Nazeer, once a reported protégé of jailed Muslim cleric Abdul Nassar Madani, later fell out with him and joined the Lakshar-e-Taiba and was the self-styled south Indian commander of the terror outfit. Allegedly involved in many cases, he was arrested from a village along the India-Bangladesh border in 2009.
The Kerala high court found that some of the corroborative evidences against accused were not strong and the prosecution failed to substantiate crime against them. (HT Archives)
The Kerala high court found that some of the corroborative evidences against accused were not strong and the prosecution failed to substantiate crime against them. (HT Archives)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 12:59 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthpuram
Close Story
india news

Omicron detected in 94% Covid cases in Kerala: Minister

Kerala reported 51,739 fresh Covid cases on Thursday with a test positivity rate of 44.6 per cent after 116,003 samples were tested.
The state also reported 11 deaths and added 57 previous undocumented deaths, taking total fatalities to 52,434. (HT Archives)
The state also reported 11 deaths and added 57 previous undocumented deaths, taking total fatalities to 52,434. (HT Archives)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 12:56 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story
india news

Kerala high court defers actor Dileep’s bail plea till Feb 2, gives protection from arrest

The single bench of Justice P S Gopianthan ordered the crime branch that he should not be arrested till then and asked officials to submit details of the three-days of questioning of the actor and other accused.
The other accused in the case are Dileep’s brother P Anoop, his brother-in-law T N Sooraj, his friends Baiju Chengamanad and K Appu. (HT Archives)
The other accused in the case are Dileep’s brother P Anoop, his brother-in-law T N Sooraj, his friends Baiju Chengamanad and K Appu. (HT Archives)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 12:54 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story
india news

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant: 1 year on, privatisation makes no headway

It was on January 27 last year that the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) gave an in-principle approval for 100 per cent strategic disinvestment of government of India shareholding in the RINL along with management control by way of privatisation.
The prime reason cited by the Centre for privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant was the huge loss it was incurring over the years. (PTI)
The prime reason cited by the Centre for privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant was the huge loss it was incurring over the years. (PTI)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 12:52 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story
india news

Actor Vijay’s fans plan to contest urban local body polls

The development comes a day after the state election commission on Wednesday announced that polls to the urban local bodies across Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on February 19.
Vijay, who enjoys a tremendous following in the state, has been hinting at his entry into politics for a decade now. (HT Archives)
Vijay, who enjoys a tremendous following in the state, has been hinting at his entry into politics for a decade now. (HT Archives)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 12:50 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Close Story
india news

Padma Shri awardee from Telangana sings Tribals’ histories to drum beats

The 62-year-old Adivasi has the unique ability of singing the histories of the tribal warlords eloquently, in a typical style, using a percussion instrument called Dhol.
Sakine Ramachandraiah has mastered the art of singing about the history of the tribals, which are inscribed in the form of signs and pictures on ‘Pagide’ or ‘Dolu gudda’, a conic shaped red-coloured cloth of 6-10 metres in size. (HT Archives)
Sakine Ramachandraiah has mastered the art of singing about the history of the tribals, which are inscribed in the form of signs and pictures on ‘Pagide’ or ‘Dolu gudda’, a conic shaped red-coloured cloth of 6-10 metres in size. (HT Archives)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 12:45 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out