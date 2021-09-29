Home / India News / Breaking news: Gang clash at Ecuador prison kills 24 inmates and injures 48
Breaking news: Gang clash at Ecuador prison kills 24 inmates and injures 48

Breaking News Updates September 29, 2021:
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 29, 2021 05:43 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

 Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19?

Follow all the updates here:

  • SEP 29, 2021 05:43 AM IST

    Bombay HC to hear today Anil Deshmukh's plea against ED summons

    The Bombay high court will on Wednesday hear the plea filed by Maharashtra's former home minister Anil Deshmukh against summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case.

  • SEP 29, 2021 05:32 AM IST

    DDMA likely to decide today on Ramlilas, reopening of schools for classes 6-8

    The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is scheduled to hold a meeting on Wednesday where it is expected to take a call on allowing Ramlilas during the Navratri and reopening of schools for junior classes, news agency PTI reported quoting officials.

  • SEP 29, 2021 05:01 AM IST

    Gang clash at Ecuador prison kills 24 inmates and injures 48

    A riot in a penitentiary in coastal city of Guayaquil killed 24 inmates and injured 48 more Tuesday, Ecuadorian officials said.

  • SEP 29, 2021 05:01 AM IST

    1 in 4 Indians fully vaccinated

    India’s mass inoculation programme closed in on a yet another major milestone on Tuesday, with almost one in every four eligible Indians (24.8%) having been fully vaccinated by the end of day. Another 43.5% have been party vaccinated.

Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal with party leaders after meeting the governor of Punjab regarding the farmers' land acquisition issue. (PTI)
india news

SAD protest march from Mohali to Chandigarh today over land compensation

Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 05:39 AM IST
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal urged farmers' committee representatives and others to join the protests on September 29.
india news

Breaking news: Gang clash at Ecuador prison kills 24 inmates and injures 48

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 29, 2021 05:43 AM IST
Breaking News Updates September 29, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro, who quit the Congress on Monday, is headed to Kolkata to join the Mamata Banerjee-led Trimamool Congress. (Twitter/@luizinhofaleiro)
india news

Luizinho Faleiro heads to Kolkata to join TMC; Cong finds his replacement in Goa

By Gerard de Souza
UPDATED ON SEP 29, 2021 01:57 AM IST
Luizinho Faleiro is expected to join the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC in Kolkata today at what his supporters in Goa describe as a ‘grand induction’ ceremony.
The apex court said the instructions have to be issued under Section 34 of the 2016 Act, which prescribes not less than four per cent reservation for persons with benchmark disabilities.
india news

Supreme Court sets deadline for quota for differently abled in promotions

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 01:03 AM IST
  • The Supreme Court, on January 14, 2020, ruled that the reservation for persons with disabilities was applicable to promotions as well, and not just recruitment.
