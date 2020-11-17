e-paper
Brics Summit: Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping to share platform again

Brics Summit: Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping to share platform again



india Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 06:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi

This will be the second time Modi and Xi will be on the same virtual platform since the India-China border standoff emerged in the open in May. (Reuters file photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping will be on the same platform within a week when leaders of the Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (Brics) grouping convene for a virtual summit on Tuesday to focus on economic recovery amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Modi will join the virtual Brics Summit on the theme “Global stability, shared security and innovative growth”.

The summit, being held against the backdrop of the pandemic, will discuss intra-Brics cooperation and key global issues such as reforming the multilateral system, measures to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 crisis, and cooperation in counterterrorism, trade, health and energy.

This will be the second time Modi and Xi will be on the same virtual platform since the India-China border standoff emerged in the open in May. On November 10, Modi and Xi participated in the virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), also hosted by Russia. In an indirect reference to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, Modi had urged SCO members to respect the territorial integrity of countries while implementing connectivity projects.

The top leadership of India and China are expected to be on the same online platform during five meetings this month. Besides the SCO Summit on November 10, the East Asia Summit on November 14 and the Brics Summit on November 17, the two countries will also participate in the G20 Summit during November 21-22 and the SCO council of heads of government meeting on November 30.

