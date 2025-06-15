Chennai-bound British Airways Boeing aircraft returns to London after technical snag

A Chennai-bound flight of British Airways on Sunday returned to London's Heathrow Airport after a technical issue. A British Airways plane approaches landing at Heathrow Airport in London on March 22, 2025.(AP)

British Airways said in a statement that the aircraft returned to Heathrow as a standard precaution after reports of a technical issue.

“The flight landed safely with crew and customers disembarking as they normally would, and our teams are working hard to get their journeys back on track as soon as possible,” the statement said.

Data from the website shows that the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner circled over the Strait of Dover.(flightradar24.com)

As per the data available with Flightradar24, flight BA35 took off from Heathrow Airport at 1.16pm after a 36-minute delay.

Data from the website shows that the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner circled over the Strait of Dover multiple times before returning to London's Heathrow Airport.

In a separate incident, a Hyderabad-bound Lufthansa aircraft from Frankfurt returned to its base mid-air, PTI reported, citing sources.

However, the exact reasons for the aborted flight were not immediately known.

Air Traffic Control (ATC) at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here received a message that the flight was returning to Frankfurt some time after it took off from Germany, according to PTI.

According to flightaware.com, the aircraft is a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.