Mayawati's big announcement: Nephew Akash Anand to be her successor in Bahujan Samaj Party

Mayawati named her nephew, Akash Anand as her successor in the Bahujan Samaj Party, except for Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Sunday. Mayawati will continue to monitor Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. "BSP chief Mayawati has announced Akash Anand (Mayawati's nephew) as her successor...," party leader Udayveer Singh told news agency ANI. BSP chief Mayawati with nephew Akash Anand. (Photo @samajwadiparty)

The announcement comes as Mayawati chaired a meeting of the party workers on Sunday at the party's state office in Lucknow. According to the official statement on Saturday, the party would analyse its performance in the recently concluded assembly polls in three states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Meanwhile, deliberations were made on the selection of candidates for the Lok Sabha assembly election in 2024. The BJP created a record in Madhya Pradesh and came back to power after having ruled the state for 18 of the past 20 years. This is an apparent indication of the party's organisational hold in the state as well as the popularity of its schemes and leadership.

Who is Akash Anand, Mayawati's nephew?

The name of Akash Anand, who was long anticipated to be her successor, figured the second place in the list of BSP’s star campaigners for the Himachal Pradesh assembly election.

Akash Anand has also been entrusted with the task of gearing up the party cadre for the assembly election and restructuring the party organisation in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Akash was made national coordinator of the BSP in 2019 when Mayawati rejigged the party organisation after breaking alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

The BSP had worked to emerge as the third alternative in Himachal Pradesh. Mayawati and national coordinator Akash Anand addressed a series of the party rallies in Himachal Pradesh.