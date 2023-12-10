Who is Akash Anand, Mayawati's successor in BSP?

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday named her nephew, Akash Anand, as her political heir. Bahujan Samaj Party leader Akash Anand. (Facebook)

Anand will oversee the Bahujan Samaj Party in states except for Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Mayawati will continue to monitor these two states.

The announcement comes as Mayawati chaired a meeting of the party workers on Sunday at the party's state office in Lucknow. According to an official statement on Saturday, the party said it would analyse its performance in the recently concluded assembly polls in three states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Who is Akash Anand?