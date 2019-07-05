Budget a key step towards ‘New India’, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s maiden budget and said it was a key step towards ‘New India’.

In a televised address after the Union Budget was tabled in Parliament, Modi said the policies of the government will empower the downtrodden and turn them into a “power house” for the development of the country.

Catch Live updates here

PM Modi said the budget will act as a roadmap to transform the agriculture sector of India. He further added that the budget is one of hope and will boost country’s development in the 21st century.

While delivering the budget speech in Parliament on Friday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Indian economy has added one trillion dollar in the last five years due to the various initiatives and reforms undertaken by the government, and is poised to grow to be a 3 trillion dollar economy in the current year.

Terming the Budget a “green budget”, he said it focuses on the environment and pitches for green and clean energy.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 13:49 IST