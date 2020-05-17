e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 18, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Call of duty takes nurses from Kerala to West Asia

Call of duty takes nurses from Kerala to West Asia

The hospital called requesting her to join work immediately. And on Saturday, she was among 239 medics who took a special flight to Saudi Arabia from Cochin.

india Updated: May 18, 2020 00:33 IST
Ramesh Babu | Edited by Sabir Hussain
Ramesh Babu | Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Medical professionals on their arrival in Dubai
Medical professionals on their arrival in Dubai(HT file photo)
         

Suja Verghese, a nurse working in Saudi Arabia for the last 10 years, had come home to Kottayam on a five-month leave in March to complete a list of pending work. But it was not to be.

The hospital called requesting her to join work immediately. And on Saturday, she was among 239 medics who took a special flight to Saudi Arabia from Cochin.

Earlier on Thursday another flight carrying 219 medical professionals, mainly nurses, had left for Saudi Arabia. Last week 89 health workers flew to the United Arab Emirates. Three more such flights carrying nurses are expected this week.

Many Gulf countries who are desperate have cancelled leaves of medical workers and some of experienced who had left their jobs were called back.

“It is fact the nurses from Kerala are most sought after all over the world. Like Prime Minister Modi said we should convert crises into opportunities. There is a great demand for trained nurses these days, especially from the Gulf. If they are willing the country should allow them to go,” said a senior government official involved in facilitating the return of medical workers.

“This initiative reflects the relationship between India and the Middle East countries and their commitment to support each other in time of crisis. It is our duty to provide best medical professionals during the Covid crisis,” said Dr. Azad Moopen, managing director of Aster DM Healthcare that sent 60 of their trained nurses to the UAE last week.

According to the Nurses Council of India among 20 lakh registered nurses at least 15 lakh are from Kerala. “At least two lakh of our nurses are abroad. Other than the Gulf, they are also in the US, Europe, Australia and other countries. Nurses from Kerala are most sought after. It is one of the least paid jobs in the country which is why so many leave for greener pastures,” said United Nurses Association general secretary Sujanapal Achuththan. Besides being service-oriented, nurses from Kerala like to take challenges head on, he said.

“In health and hospitality the state has a glorious history. Nurses are ready to go to any place if service calls. In 2014 the country had saved 46 nurses from the Islamic State-held areas in Iraq. It was only then that people realised that Kerala’s nurses were serving in hostile areas also,” he said.

Nurses may be frontline warriors in the fight against Covid-19 but they say their cries are often not heard. Like the case of nurses in Israel. At least 82 stranded nurses in Israel, some of them in advanced stage of pregnancy, are set to fly back next week after their plight came to light during a phone-in programme conducted by a Malayalam news channel Asianet. Some of them had broken down during the programme.

“Service is in our blood. Kerala’s social background has helped us to imbibe true spirit. Monetary part apart, we love to take challenges and duty comes first to us. If the Gulf needs more health workers we should despatch the willing ones,” said Marina Jose, one of the nurses who was evacuated from war-torn Iraq.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In