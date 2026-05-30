‘Cancer’ not allowed to spread: Tripura CM warns against anti-party activities

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on Friday issued a strong warning against “anti-party” activities, saying that those involved would not be spared and asserting that no “cancer” would be allowed to spread within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during an event in Agartala. Tripura chief minister Manik Saha said that they need to identify those individuals who join the party either for their personal benefits rather than ideological commitment. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

“Those who go against the party, even if he is a big leader, would not be spared. It’s because discipline is hampered. Common people become confused. Our government as well as party are working in a very good way. Our party came to power twice and surely, it will again come (to power) in future,” CM Saha said during an event at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan on Friday evening.

He added that they need to identify those individuals who join the party either for their personal benefits rather than ideological commitment.

“It may be any party, because it’s a chronic disease. Chronic disease doesn’t go. Chemotherapy, radiotherapy are needed for cancer. If required, we shall give so. If we go in this direction, then an ideal organisation, the way our PM is thinking, can be made,” he said.

Attacking the opposition Left Front, CM Saha said that their true face has been exposed now and they have become politically bankrupt.

CM Saha further alleged that some content creators who are backed by the CPI(M) are trying to malign BJP through propaganda (on social media) and some are doing this in exchange of money. “They are trying to find a hole..but it’s not Congress party, it’s not Trinamool Congress party. It’s BJP,” he said.