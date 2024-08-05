'Can't be a Yogi if...': Akhilesh Yadav attacks Yogi Adityanath

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday called the BJP's "thinking" about Muslims “undemocratic and unconstitutional”. Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

Attacking Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav said a yogi can't be called a yogi "if he doesn't believe in the Constitution".

"The BJP wants to start a conspiracy before the elections. Their aim from the very first day has been to defame the socialists and especially their thinking about Muslims is undemocratic and unconstitutional. If a 'Yogi' does not believe in democracy or the Constitution, he cannot be a 'Yogi'," he said, per ANI.

Akhilesh Yadav was reacting to the UP government's action in the Ayodhya gang rape case, where the police have arrested a local Samajwadi Party leader. He also spoke about the Hathras stampede, the Lucknow molestation case and his DNA test demand in the Ayodhya case.

"I want to give you examples of 3 incidents. The first incident is Hathras in which the BJP MLAs and leaders had written for permission for a program of a Sadhu. But the administration did not make arrangements properly and as a result, a large number of people lost their lives. Secondly, you must have seen in Gomti Nagar, the police had given the entire list but the CM and the government of the BJP want that the police to become workers of the BJP. When the police gave the list of all the names, then why did the CM take only the names of Yadavs and Muslims?" he told ANI.

"The name of the Yadav that was taken, it is being heard that he was not there in the camera footage. He had gone to have tea and the police found a Yadav, so he was sent to jail. I want to tell you that such people who are violating the law and are working as workers of the BJP, whenever the (SP) government comes, action will be taken against such officers also," he added.

On his demand for a DNA test of the rape victim which triggered a row, Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the UP government had amended a law in 2023 that said DNA tests should be conducted in crimes with punishment over seven years.

"Then what is wrong with this demand and their family members are also saying and the police know the truth...No matter how much they do, the public has no hope from them," he added.

Akhilesh Yadav also reacted to the Centre's reported plan to amend the Waqf law. He claimed the BJP has no work except snatching the rights of the "Muslim brothers".