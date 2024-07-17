Akhilesh Yadav's ‘unstable’ jab at Yogi Adityanath govt prompts Keshav Maurya's comeback

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party over reports of alleged infighting within its Uttar Pradesh unit. Samajwadi Party supremo and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday claimed that the BJP government in the state is unstable and fighting among themselves.

"The Uttar Pradesh government is fighting among themselves. The BJP government is unstable and the public is troubled in the fight for power. The BJP government is harassing the teachers. The decision to demolish houses in the capital Lucknow has been postponed. This clearly shows that the government has become weak...," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister was quoted by ANI as saying.

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister and BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday hit out at Akhilesh over his remarks.

"SP Bahadur Shri Akhilesh Yadav ji, BJP has a strong organization and government both in the country and the state, SP's PDA is a fraud.The return of SP's hooliganism in UP is impossible, BJP will repeat 2017 in the 2027 assembly elections," posted Keshav Prasad Maurya on X.

Earlier in the day, Maurya's office created a flutter in the political circles with a social post. “The organization is bigger than the government, the pain of the workers is my pain. No one is bigger than the organization, the workers are the pride," the office of the deputy CM said in an X post.



The social post was put up after Maurya met Union minister and BJP president JP Nadda. The BJP chief also held a separate meeting with state party chief Bhupendra Chaudhary in the national capital.



HT has learnt that there was a possibility of Maurya being given an organisational position given his discomfort with chief minister Yogi Adityanath.



The reports of alleged infighting have come at a time when the BJP is gearing up for bypolls in 10 assembly constituencies. Nine of ten seats have fallen vacant after the respective MLAs resigned after victories in the Lok Sabha polls.



The seats include Karhal which was represented by Akhilesh Yadav in the assembly. The SP chief vacated the seat after winning general election from Kannauj.