Home / India News / Captured terrorist who ‘received funds’ from Pak colonel to attack Indian Army dies

Captured terrorist who ‘received funds’ from Pak colonel to attack Indian Army dies

india news
Published on Sep 03, 2022 10:29 PM IST

Terrorist Tabarak Hussain, who said he had been sent on a suicide mission to India, was being treated at the Army Hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri after suffering bullet injuries in his leg and shoulder.

File photo of captured terrorist Tabarak Hussain.(ANI)
File photo of captured terrorist Tabarak Hussain.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

A suicide attacker who was captured by the Army last month and had claimed to have received funds from a Pakistani colonel to inflict damage on the Indian Army died on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Terrorist Tabarak Hussain, who said he had been sent on a suicide mission to India, was being treated at the Army Hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri after suffering bullet injuries in his leg and shoulder.

Also read | Pak colonel paid 30,000 to target Indian Army: Captured terrorist sent on suicide mission

Tabarak was captured in injured condition on August 21 along the Line of Control in Jhanger Nowshera during a failed infiltration bid. According to reports, he was the son of Mistri Malik, a resident of Sabzakote in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The terrorist had earlier said he had come along with four-five other men and had been given 30,000 by a Pakistani colonel, Colonel Yunus, to target the Indian Army.

He had been in a critical condition after receiving two bullet wounds. Army officials had reportedly donated blood to the terrorist to save his life.

“We never thought of him as a terrorist. We treated him like any other patient to save his life. It is the greatness of Indian Army officials who gave their blood to him even though he had come to bleed them. His blood group was very rare, O negative,” Brigadier Rajeev Nair was earlier quoted as saying by ANI.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
jammu and kashmir indian army
jammu and kashmir indian army

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out