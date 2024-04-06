CBI busts human trafficking network involved in buying, selling infants

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has busted a network of traffickers involved in buying and selling of infants across India for the purpose of adoption as well as for other illegal purposes, the agency said on Saturday as it carried out raids at multiple locations in the national capital region and rescued three children while also arresting seven accused in connection. CBI (Representative Photo)

“CBI has busted a network of traffickers involved in buying and selling of infants across India. As part of the operation, CBI conducted searches at seven locations across Delhi and Haryana. Two male infants of just 1.5 days and 15 days and one female child of one month have also been rescued by CBI during the operation,” said an agency spokesperson in a statement.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The spokesperson said incriminating articles, including Rs.5.5 lakh cash and other documents, were also recovered during the searches.

The seven persons arrested by the CBI have been identified as Neeraj, a resident of Sonipat, Haryana; Indu Pawar, Aslam, Pooja Kashyap, Ritu, Anjali and Kavita – all residents of Delhi.

The agency said it has registered a criminal case under various penal provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015 against 10 accused on allegations that “a network of infant children traffickers are involved in buying and selling of infants across India for the purpose of adoption as well as for other illegal purposes.”

“Investigation so far has revealed that the accused through advertisement, on social media platforms like the Facebook page and WhatsApp groups get connected with the childless couples across India who are desirous to adopt babies,” the spokesperson said.

“They allegedly purchase babies from real parents as well as surrogate mothers and thereafter, sell the infant children at prices ranging from Rs.4 to Rs.6 lakh per child. These accused are also allegedly involved in duping many childless couples of lakhs of rupees by creating fake documents related to adoption,” the spokesperson added.

The agency said a thorough investigation is continuing in the case to unearth the larger network.