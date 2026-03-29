New Delhi: Union home secretary Govind Mohan has written to all ministries and departments urging officials to self-enumerate for the upcoming Census 2027 exercise -- set to begin from April -- and stressed would “encourage wider public adoption” of the process on the dedicated web portal. Central govt officials told to self-enumerate for ’27 Census exercise

The 16th Census, which will include caste enumeration, was announced by the Union Government last year. It will be conducted in two phases and is expected to be completed by March 1, 2027.

In the first phase -- the House Listing Operation (HLO) -- data on housing conditions, assets, and amenities of each household will be collected from this April. In the second -- Population Enumeration (PE) -- the demographic, socio-economic, cultural, and other personal details of every individual will be collected from February 1, 2027.

For self-enumeration -- a feature included for the first time -- a dedicated web portal (https://se.census.gov.in) has been created where people can furnish their household details starting 15 days before the house-to-house data collection commences for the HLO.

“I am writing to you with the request to encourage all officials in your ministry or departments, attached offices and all other organizations to self-enumerate during the state/UT specific notified period of 15 days. Your esteemed participation will not only set a commendable example but also encourage wider public adoption, thereby significantly contributing to the efficient, transparent and technology-enabled conduct of this vital exercise of national importance,” Mohan said in the letter, seen by HT.

He also underlined that self-enumeration provides a secure and flexible mode of participation in the Census, enabling households to furnish their details at their convenience. “The web portal is available in English, Hindi and 14 regional languages. Any one member of the household may self-enumerate and furnish household details in about 15-20 minutes time and get a self-enumeration ID (SE ID) in mobile/email,” the letter said.

“During the visit of the enumerator to the household, the SE ID will need to be shared with her/him for confirmation and final submission of self-enumeration data,” it added.

The Registrar General of India, Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan, is expected to provide further details during a press conference on Monday. Narayan has already issued detailed instructions to all the Census officers on how to conduct the exercise.

Around 33.2 million enumerators, supervisors and other senior Census officers are involved in the exercise.

The Union home ministry had informed Parliament this month that in Census 2027, data on the sex of transgender-headed households will be collected alongside male and female data. In the 2011 Census, this information was collected under the “other” category, which recorded a population of 4,87,803.