Centre extends CBI chief Praveen Sood's tenure by one more year

The Union government on Wednesday extended the tenure of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Praveen Sood by one more year, beyond his current term that was to end on May 24, according to a government order. The Centre on Wednesday extended the tenure of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief Praveen Sood by one more year. (Handout)

“The appointments committee of cabinet, based on the recommendations of the selection committee, has approved the extension in tenure of Praveen Sood, IPS (Karnataka cadre, 1986 batch) as Director, CBI, for a period of one year beyond May 24, 2026,” the ministry of personnel said in an order.

The decision to extend Sood’s tenure was taken in a meeting of the selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday. Gandhi had given a strong dissent note on the process of CBI director’s selection, saying he does not want to be a part of a “biased exercise”.

Also Read | 'Mockery of process': Inside Rahul Gandhi's dissent note over selection of new CBI chief

Sood, 61, was appointed to the post on May 25, 2023 for a two-year period, which was extended by a year by the high-powered panel in May last year. This is his second extension in office.

People familiar with the development said the high-powered panel decided to give CBI continuity of the leadership so that ongoing anti-corruption activities of the agency are not affected.

Sood is credited with bringing down the pendency in investigation by the premier agency from 1,695 cases in 2020 to 1,048 cases in 2025, with trials completed in 1,022 cases in 2025, people familiar with the matter said.

His extension came under the provisions of a 2021 law, following amendments in the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946, which governs the functioning of CBI.