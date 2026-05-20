Centre provides Y-category CISF security cover to TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh

The Centre has provided armed ‘Y’ category CISF security cover to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar from May 19 following a threat assessment by central agencies, officials aware of the development said on Wednesday. TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar speaks in the Lok Sabha on April 16. (Sansad TV)

According to officials, the security arrangement was implemented with immediate effect after central agencies evaluated potential threats to the TMC MP. “The cover includes armed personnel for close protection during travel and public engagements,” an official said on condition of anonymity.

The move has drawn political attention as it comes amid significant changes within the Trinamool Congress’s parliamentary leadership. Recently, party supremo Mamata Banerjee replaced Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar as the party’s chief whip in the Lok Sabha and appointed senior MP Kalyan Banerjee to the post.

The reshuffle is being seen as part of the party’s effort to strengthen floor coordination and parliamentary management ahead of key political confrontations expected during the upcoming session of Parliament.

Kalyan Banerjee, known for his aggressive interventions in the Lok Sabha, had earlier also served as the party’s chief whip before being removed from the position. His return to the role is being interpreted in political circles as a sign of renewed confidence from the party leadership.

The developments have also fuelled speculation in West Bengal’s political circles after Dastidar recently shared a social media message referring to her long political journey and commitment to the party. Though she did not directly comment on her removal from the parliamentary post, the message triggered discussions within the Trinamool Congress.

Officials, however, maintained that the decision to grant CISF protection was based strictly on security considerations and threat perception inputs and had no connection with internal political developments within the party.