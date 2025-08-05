TMC appoints Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar as Lok Sabha chief whip after Kalyan Banerjee's resignation

The All India Trinamool Congress has appointed Dr. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar as the new chief whip for the party in the Lok Sabha. The official announcement from TMC comes after the abrupt resignation of Kalyan Banerjee. The official announcement from TMC comes after the abrupt resignation of Kalyan Banerjee.(PTI)

“In consultation with senior parliamentarians, the Chairperson has nominated Dr. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar as the new Chief Whip of the @AITCofficial in the Lok Sabha and Smt. Satabdi Roy as the new Deputy Leader of the AITC in the Lok Sabha with immediate effect,” said TMC on X.

“We extend our best wishes to both of them in their new roles and in their continued efforts to uphold Bengal’s pride, rights and honour,” the official statement added further.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee announced his resignation from the post of chief whip in the Lok Sabha on Monday. His shock decision come to light after a virtual meeting of TMC MPs which was chaired by leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"I have quit as the party's chief whip in Lok Sabha, as 'didi' (West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee) said during the virtual meeting that there is a lack of coordination among party MPs. So the blame is on me. Hence, I have decided to step down," Banerjee told a news channel.

As per reports, the TMC MP was upset and hurt by the party's silence over "insults" hurled at him by fellow MP Mahua Moitra.

"Didi says MPs are quarrelling… Should I tolerate those who abuse me? I informed the party leadership, but no action was taken. Instead, I am blamed. Let Didi run the party her way… I am so upset that I am even thinking of quitting politics altogether," the PTI report quoted him as saying.

Ahead of his resignation, in a podcast with a media house, Mahua Moitra took a jibe at Banerjee, referring him as a "pig" in response to Banerjee's remarks calling Moitra "anti-woman."