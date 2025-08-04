'Pig' remark, internal rift, resignation: TMC's Kalyan Banerjee vs Mahua Moitra

Internal rumblings in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) were out in the open on Monday as MP Kalyan Banerjee resigned from the post of chief whip in the Lok Sabha, a move seemingly triggered by his party colleague Mahua Moitra calling him a “pig”. L: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee | R: TMC MP Mahua Moitra(ANI and PTI/File)

TMC MP Mahua Moitra, in a podcast with a media house, hit out at Kalyan Banerjee, dubbing him a "pig" over Kalyan Banerjee calling her "anti-woman" and accusing her of breaking a family, following an earlier war of wards over the rape in Bengal law college.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee on Monday resigned as the party's chief whip in the Lok Sabha, alleging that he was being blamed unfairly for lack of coordination among MPs even as some barely attend Parliament.

The move came hours after a virtual meeting of TMC MPs chaired by party supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, where she reportedly expressed her displeasure over poor coordination in the party's parliamentary wing.

"I have quit as the party's chief whip in Lok Sabha as 'Didi' (Mamata Banerjee) said during the virtual meeting that there is a lack of coordination among party MPs. So the blame is on me. Hence, I have decided to step down," news agency PTI quoted Mamata Banerjee telling a news channel.

Kalyan Banerjee, who reportedly had an emotional outburst, said he was deeply hurt by the party's silence over "insults" hurled at him by a fellow MP, an apparent reference to Mahua Moitra, with whom he had frequent run-ins.

"Didi says MPs are quarrelling… Should I tolerate those who abuse me? I informed the party leadership, but no action was taken. Instead, I am blamed. Let Didi run the party her way… I am so upset that I am even thinking of quitting politics altogether," the PTI report quoted him as saying.

While Kalyan Banerjee claimed he resigned voluntarily, he reportedly told his close associates he was being made a scapegoat, especially after months of tension with Krishnanagar MP Mahua Moitra and earlier, with former cricketer and TMC MP Kirti Azad.

Kalyan Banerjee on Mahua Moira's pig remark

Kalyan Banerjee took to X earlier on Monday and said he has “taken note of the recent personal remarks” made by Mahua Moitra in a public podcast. Her choice of words, including the use of dehumanising language such as comparing a fellow MP to a "pig", is not only unfortunate but reflects a deep disregard for basic norms of civil discourse, Kalyan Banerjee said in the social media post.

“Those who think invective can replace substance should take a hard look at the kind of politics they are practising - and the hollowness it exposes.When a public representative stoops to name-calling and coarse innuendo, it reflects not strength, but insecurity,” Kalyan Banerjee added.

"Let me state this clearly: What I did speak about were questions of public accountability and personal conduct, which every public figure must be prepared to face — man or woman. If those facts are inconvenient or uncomfortable, it does not justify branding legitimate criticism as "misogyny" to escape scrutiny," the post further read.

Kalyan Banerjee said labeling a male colleague as ‘sexually frustrated’ isn’t boldness but “outright abuse".

“If such language were directed at a woman, there would be nationwide outrage, and rightly so. But when a man is the target, it’s dismissed or even applauded. Let’s be clear: abuse is abuse — regardless of gender. Such remarks are not just indecent, they reinforce a toxic double standard where men are expected to silently endure what would never be tolerated if roles were reversed,” he added.

“If Ms. Moitra thinks that flinging gutter insults will mask her own failures or distract from serious questions about her record, she is deluding herself,” Kalyan Banerjee added.

He said, “Those who rely on abuse instead of answers are not champions of democracy - they are its embarrassment, and the people of this country can see through that act.”