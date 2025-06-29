‘Misogyny cuts across party lines’: Mahua Moitra on TMC leaders' remarks on Kolkata gangrape case

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday responded to the party distancing itself from remarks made by its leaders Kalyan Banerjee and Madan Mitra over the Kolkata gangrape case. Moitra shared a post by TMC's official handle on X, condemning the comments made by MP Banerjee and MLA Mitra. (PTI)

Taking to social media platform X, Moitra said that “misogyny in India cuts across party lines”, adding that the difference was that the TMC condemns “these disgusting comments no matter who makes them”.

Moitra shared a post by TMC's official handle on X, condemning the comments made by MP Banerjee and MLA Mitra. The party said that the remarks had been made in their personal capacities, and disassociated itself from the statements.

“These views do not reflect the position of the party in any manner whatsoever,” TMC said, adding that the party had “zero tolerance” for crimes against women. The post also demanded the “strictest possible punishment” for those involved in the crime.

The Kolkata Police had on Friday arrested three men over the gangrape of a law student inside the premises of the South Calcutta Law College, located in Kasba area. Among the three accused, two are currently studying at the institution, while a third, prime accused Monojit Mishra, is a former student. The survivor filed the FIR in the case on June 26, a day after the incident.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, MLA Madan Mitra draw flak after remarks

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee and MLA Madan Mitra drew flak after their remarks on the case, with the former questioning, “What can be done if a friend rapes his friend?”

While saying that the accused should be arrested, Banerjee asked whether the police can be there in schools. “This was done by students to another student. Who will protect her (victim)?” he asked reporters on Friday.

Meanwhile, MLA Mitra too sparked controversy, saying that the crime would not have taken place if the woman would not have gone to the scene. “…if someone calls you when the college is closed offering you a position in the unit, then don't go, nothing good will come of it," Mitra said, leading to the BJP slamming the leaders' remarks. “This is victim-blaming, plain and vile,” Amit Malviya, BJP's West Bengal co-incharge, said.