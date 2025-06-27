‘Justice will be served’: TMC assures action in Kolkata law student rape case

The Trinamool Congress on Friday strongly condemned the alleged gangrape of a student inside a law college campus in South Kolkata, assuring that "justice will be served". The Mamata Banerjee-led party pressed on the need to implement the Aparajita Anti-Rape bill. (HT Photo)

In a post on X, the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led party took to X and said, "We unequivocally condemn the tragic rape incident at South Calcutta Law College."

"@KolkataPolice have swiftly apprehended all 3 accused, and the full weight of the law will be brought to bear, ensuring the most severe measures are imposed on those found guilty," it added.

Citing the tragic incident, the TMC pressed on the need to implement the Aparajita Anti-Rape bill, a legislation that Banerjee introduced after the RG Kar rape case last year.

The party said that the bill is needed for the establishment of a "strong deterrent against sexual offences, emphasising the necessity for speedy investigations, swift trials, and stringent punishments".

TMC also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government for not implementing the anti-rape bill.

The TMC government assured that it is committed to providing all possible support and assistance to the victim. "Justice will be served," it added.

Kolkata law college gangrape

Police said that the student was allegedly gangraped inside the guard room of the law college on June 25, between 7:30 pm and 8:50 pm.

Monojit Mishra, a former president of the TMC youth wing, has been identified as the prime accused in the case. He is currently working as a criminal lawyer in the Alipore court in Kolkata. Mishra is alleged to have had the help of two others in the rape of the woman.

As per the woman's complaint, Mishra reportedly overpowered her and took her to the guard room, and raped her.

The incident brings a grim reminder of the brutal rape and murder of a post-graduate medical trainee at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata last year.