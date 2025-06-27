Law student allegedly gang-raped in Kolkata, ex-student among three held

Kolkata: Three people were arrested on Thursday for allegedly gang-raping a student inside a law college campus in South Kolkata, police said. Three arrested for gang-raping a law student in Kolkata's Kasba area(Representative image)

“Three persons have been arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman. According to the victim, the incident took place on June 25. Investigation is going on,” a police officer said.

The accused, including a former student of the college, will be produced before a court on Friday.

The social media account of the prime accused Monojit Mishra states that he was former president of the All India Trinamool Congress' (TMC) youth wing in the college. Presently he works as a criminal lawyer in the Alipore court in Kolkata.

While Mishra is the prime accused and is alleged to have raped the woman, the two others stood guard and helped him in the crime. Police have sealed the guard room in the college where the alleged incident is said to have taken place between 7:30 pm and 8:50 pm on June 25.

According to the woman she was overpowered by Mishra and taken to the guardroom where Mishra raped her. Police have seized the mobile phones of all three accused.

Senior officials and forensic experts have reached the college to collect samples from the room where the crime was committed.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari attacked the ruling TMC government, saying, “Anything can happen in this state. Last year, a junior doctor was raped and murdered in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. There is no safety of women in the state. The chief minister would now say it is a small incident and offer money to the victim. She must resign.”

Responding to the remarks, TMC spokesperson Jay Prakash Majumdar said, “It is unfortunate that the leader of the opposition is launching an attack over a social menace. We should all fight this social menace together.”

"Firstly I would demand the strictest punishment for those found guilty. The accused may have been associated with the TMC's student wing in the past but he never held any important portfolio. That is not the responsibility of the TMCP," Trinankur Bhattacharjee, state president of TMCP, told the media.

The incident comes less than a year after a post-graduate medical trainee was brutally raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College, also in Kolkata. Sanjay Roy, a 33-year-old civic volunteer with Kolkata Police, has been convicted in the case and sentenced to life imprisonment.