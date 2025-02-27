RG Kar Hospital rape and murder victim’s parents meet CBI director in Delhi

Kolkata: The parents of the trainee doctor, who was raped and murdered at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, met the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi on Thursday. The parents were accompanied by three doctors from the Joint Platform of Doctors the umbrella body of various medics’ organisations in the state (HT photo)

“We met the CBI director. He listened to what we had to say. He assured us that we would get justice and said that we need to have patience. We will see for a few more days and then decide on our next course of action. We will see the end of it,” the deceased’s father said after their meeting.

The parents were accompanied by three doctors from the Joint Platform of Doctors, an umbrella body of various medics’ organisations in the state.

“Those who are involved in the conspiracy behind the murder and tampering of evidence have not been brought under the purview of justice yet. We met the CBI director today,” Dr Tamonas Chaudhuri, one of three doctors, said.

“Parents of the trainee doctor met CBI director Praveen Sood on Thursday afternoon,” said an official.

The body of the 31-year-old second-year postgraduate student, who was raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the hospital, was found on August 9. The crime took place at the third-floor seminar hall of the chest department late at night, and police later said that multiple lacerations and wounds were found on her body.

After the gruesome crime, protests swept the entire country, especially Kolkata, as agitators alleged a string of missteps by the state administration, hospital authorities, and actions by city police to tamper with evidence. The government denied all allegations, and amid the mounting pressure, replaced Kolkata’s police commissioner and transferred three other senior police and health department officials.

Sanjay Roy, the prime suspect, was arrested in August and was sent to 14-day police custody. The investigation was later handed over to CBI.

On January 18, a court in Kolkata held Sanjay Roy, the prime suspect, guilty of rape and murder of the trainee doctor and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and Abhijit Mondal, the former officer-in-charge of Tala police station, were also arrested in connection with the rape and murder case of the trainee doctor. They were accused of “tampering with evidence” and “facilitating the hasty cremation of the woman doctor,” while her family had specifically demanded a second autopsy.

Protests had erupted in Kolkata in December again after a high court granted bail to Ghosh and Mondal as CBI failed to submit the charge sheet within the 90-day period.

Earlier this month, the parents said that the federal agency wasn’t informing them about the developments in the investigation. “We di,d not get justice today. It is the failure of the CBI. We were convinced since day one that Roy was not alone,” the deceased’s mother said at the time.