‘If this is not rarest of rare crime, which one is?’ asks RG Kar victim’s family

Kolkata: The parents of the 31-year-old trainee doctor, who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August 2024, refused to accept the compensation awarded to them by the court even as they questioned on what would qualify as a “rarest of rare crime”. Social activists gather outside the Sealdah court in Kolkata on Monday. (Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)

“We don’t want compensation judge saheb. We wanted justice,” the victim’s father said in the courtroom soon after the judge pronounced the sentence.

Moments before, the additional district and sessions judge at Sealdah court had sentenced the convict to life imprisonment and had ordered the state government to pay a compensation of ₹17 lakh to the parents.

The victim’s parents, who were seated in one of the benches, stood up after the verdict was pronounced and with folded hands, they refused to accept the compensation. The parents were visibly broken and tears rolled down their cheeks.

The judge, however, clarified that it wasn’t a compensation as nothing could compensate the loss they had suffered.

“Do not consider this as a compensation. I know this death can’t be compensated. It is the liability of the state because she was an on-duty doctor, and we have to pay this compensation because we are bound by law,” the judge said.

The court sentenced the convict Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment stating that the crime doesn’t fit into the category of “rarest or the rare” needed to award capital punishment.

“My daughter was raped and murdered on duty inside the hospital. I think this is a rarest of the rare case. If this isn’t a rarest of the rare case, which one is? The CBI has failed to prove that this is a rarest of the rare case,” the victim’s mother told the media.

The trainee doctor was found raped and murdered on August 9. The Kolkata Police arrested Roy a day later. The Calcutta high court handed over the case to the CBI on August 13.

“God had gifted us with a diamond. We couldn’t keep it safely. Today we have come to understand that it isn’t enough to be meritorious. One also needs to have influential parents,” she added.

The parents and a section of junior doctors have been alleging from the beginning that Roy couldn’t be the only one guilty and there were other persons involved.

“We wanted the investigating agency to bring all those who were involved in the crime to justice. We still believe that Roy wasn’t alone,” she told the media.