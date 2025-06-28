FIR details horror of Kolkata law student’s gangrape: 'I touched his feet, he didn’t let go’

Kolkata Police on Friday arrested three men over the gangrape of a law student inside South Calcutta Law College in the city’s Kasba area. Among the accused, two are current students of the institution, while the third is a former student. The survivor lodged a First Information Report (FIR) with the police on June 26, a day after the incident. Students stage a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a Kolkata based trainee doctor.(Representative photo/PTI)

The woman, a first-year student, had gone to the campus around 4 PM for some work when the accused allegedly asked her to stay back.

The medical examination has corroborated her allegation of gangrape, with officials confirming the presence of injuries consistent with sexual assault. According to the report, doctors found evidence of “forceful penetration, bite marks and nail scratches” on her body.

The accused—Monojit Mishra (31), a college staffer, and students Zaib Ahmed (19) and Pramit Mukherjee (20)— were produced before the additional chief judicial magistrate’s court in Alipore and has been sent to police custody till July 1.

‘He gave a proposal of marriage’

According to the FIR accessed by Hindustan Times, the survivor stated that everything appeared normal around 6:10 PM. As others were preparing to leave, one of the accused asked her to stay a little longer.

“He called me outside the room (Union room) and told me that from the very first day he likes me. After his girlfriend he is in love with someone and that is me and he gave a proposal for marriage,” the woman alleged in her complaint.

According to the FIR, the woman stated that she had packed her bag and was preparing to leave when the main accused instructed the other two individuals to step “outside and lock the door.”

“It was within fraction of second…He took me near the washroom and tried to force me with the intention of rousing sex,” the FIR read.

‘I touched his feet but he didn’t let go'

In her FIR, the survivor alleged that she repeatedly pleaded with the main accused to let her go, but he ignored her requests.

“I touched his feet but he did not let me go, but he did not listen,” she said in her statement.

"He asked the other two to take me inside the guard’s room and make the guard sit outside. They did so,” she said in the written complaint.

‘Threatened to kill boyfriend, arrest parents’

According to the FIR, she was repeatedly threatened and assaulted by the main accused while the two other men stood by and watched.

The woman further alleged that the accused not only raped her but also used threats to silence her. “They threatened to kill my boyfriend and arrest my parents,” she stated.

She also said the accused had recorded the assault and used the footage to blackmail her. “He showed two videos of me being naked from when he raped me. He threatened to show everyone this video if I do not co-operate and come whenever he calls me,” she said in the written statement.

‘Tried to hit with a hockey stick’

Describing the incident, the woman said, “He also tried to hit me with a hockey stick…I just left myself like a dead body. He finished his forceful penetration and then left me. I went outside the room at 10:05 PM. He asked me not to tell anyone.”

According to police, the three accused confined the woman in a guard room on the ground floor of the college building. The assault allegedly took place between 7:30 PM and 10:50 PM.

The woman informed her parents later that night, and a police complaint was filed the next day. Investigators have seized the mobile phones of the accused and sent them for forensic analysis.

Accused linked to ruling TMC, says police

Police also confirmed that Mishra’s social media profile showed links to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), identifying him as a former TMC youth wing leader at the college.

Mishra’s lawyer, Azam Khan, denied the charges, saying, “These are baseless allegations against my client. He is being framed because of a political tussle.”

The case has sparked a political row in West Bengal, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing the TMC of failing to ensure women’s safety and highlighting Monojit Mishra’s links to the ruling party. In response, the TMC condemned the assault and distanced itself from the accused.