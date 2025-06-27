‘Forceful penetration, bite marks’: Medical test corroborates gang-rape allegation by Kolkata law student

The medical examination of the first-year student of South Calcutta Law College has proved her allegation of gangrape as officials found evidence of “forceful penetration, bite marks and nail scratches” on her body. The incident took place inside the campus of the South Calcutta Law College on June 25. (PTI File/Representative Image)

After last year's rape case of a postgraduate medical trainee at RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata is once again embroiled by a tragic crime.

The first-year law student complained to the police that she was gang-raped inside the college campus by an alumnus and two senior students of the institution on June 25.

Police arrested all three persons, including the prime accused, Monojit Mishra, on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old survivor also underwent medical examination on Thursday. An official told news agency PTI that the evidence from the examination corroborated the woman's allegations mentioned in the complaint filed with the Kasba Police Station.

"There is evidence of forceful penetration, bite marks and nail scratches on her body," the officer added.

The official said further noted that Mishra, a practicing criminal lawyer, raped the law student while the other two accused stood guard outside the room.

Chief Police Prosecutor Sourin Ghosal told the news agency, citing a Supreme Court judgement, that all persons involved in a gangrape case must be held liable, even if all them did not commit the act of rape.

"In this case, two other persons helped in the rape. So this is a case of gangrape, and they are also accused in the case," Ghosal added.

The case has caused a massive stir across West Bengal, with the ruling Trinamool Congress engaging in a political slugfest with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has, however, said that "justice will be served" in the case.

West Bengal minister Shashi Panja addressed a press conference over the gang rape case on Friday and said that the police took immediate action, arresting the three accused within 12 hours of the complaint.

She informed that the mobile phones of all the accused persons have been seized, and further investigation is underway.