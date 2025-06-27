Refused marriage proposal, gang-raped in college: Kolkata law student tells police

The South Calcutta Law College student, who was allegedly gangraped, has revealed that she had rejected a marriage proposal from the main accused. The premises of the South Calcutta Law College where a student was allegedly raped by her two seniors and a former student of the educational institute, in Kolkata.(PTI)

The 24-year-old student was allegedly gangraped by three persons in the guard room of the college. The main accused is said to be associated with the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The woman stated in the complaint that the main accused, identified as 31-year-old Monojit Mishra, pressured her to marry him, but she refused, citing an existing relationship, India Today reported.

She alleged that he then threatened to harm her boyfriend and implicate her parents in false cases before confining her inside the college and assaulting her, leaving her injured despite her resistance.

Kolkata law college rape: The sequence of events

Police said the woman had gone to the law college for some work at about 4 PM on Wednesday, and was asked to stay back by Mishra. The three accused forced her into the guard room on the ground floor of the building, where the sexual assault took place between 7:30 PM and 10:50 PM.

“They tried to force me with the intention of having sex. I denied and fought back by not letting him do anything and pushing him back. I cried and asked him to let me go. I told them I have a boyfriend and I love my boyfriend. But they did not agree,” the victim recounted in her complaint.

According to the complaint, the woman even begged the accused by touching his feet, but to no avail. The group allegedly took her to the guard room forcefully and raped her. The survivor said that she had a panic attack and found it difficult to breathe, even asking the accused to take her to the hospital, but her plea allegedly went unheard.

“They had locked the main gate of the college, and the guard was helpless and did not help,” the complaint added.

According to the complaint, the accused filmed the assault and used it to blackmail her into silence.

“They recorded videos of mine when the accused was raping me. They threatened me to show these videos to everyone if I do not cooperate.”

She further stated that when she tried to leave, they attempted to hit her with a hockey stick. The victim said she was eventually allowed to leave the premises later that evening, but only under the threat of further harm.

Three arrested in connection with the case.

The cops arrested three people in connection with the case after the registration of an FIR at the Kasba Police Station, including Monojit Mishra, the main accused. Mishra is said to be a former student who currently serves as general secretary of the South Kolkata district unit of the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the student wing of the TMC.

The other two accused are 19-year-old Zaib Ahmed, a first-year student, and 20-year-old Pramit Mukherjee alias Pramit Mukhopadhyay, also a current student.