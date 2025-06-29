Forced penetration confirmed, SIT formed: Kolkata student gangrape probe so far

The gangrape of a first-year law student on college campus in Kolkata has sparked huge uproar. As the probe into the case progresses, the Kolkata Police has formed a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT). Policemen stand guard outside South Calcutta Law College after the rape of a student on the college campus. (Source: PTI)(AP)

The woman, a 24-year-old law student at South Calcutta Law College, was gang-raped, allegedly by an alumnus and two senior students on the college campus on June 25.

Her medical report revealed forceful penetration, bite marks and nail scratches, confirming the gang-rape allegations.

Kolkata rape case | Latest developments