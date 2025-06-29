Forced penetration confirmed, SIT formed: Kolkata student gangrape probe so far
Jun 29, 2025 09:10 AM IST
The survivor's medical report revealed forceful penetration, bite marks and nail scratches, confirming the gangrape allegations.
The gangrape of a first-year law student on college campus in Kolkata has sparked huge uproar. As the probe into the case progresses, the Kolkata Police has formed a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT).
The woman, a 24-year-old law student at South Calcutta Law College, was gang-raped, allegedly by an alumnus and two senior students on the college campus on June 25.
Her medical report revealed forceful penetration, bite marks and nail scratches, confirming the gang-rape allegations.
Kolkata rape case | Latest developments
- Practicing lawyer among accused: Four persons have been arrested in the gangrape case so far, including the prime accused, Monojit Mishra. Mishra, a practicing criminal lawyer, raped the law student while the two other accused stood guard outside the room, a police official told news agency PTI. Mishra is an alumnus of the college, and also an ad-hoc professor there. A 1.5-minute video clip has been recovered from his mobile phone.
- Medical report's revelations: The gangrape survivor's allegations have been confirmed in the medical report, that has evidence of forceful penetration, bite marks and nail scratches on her body.
- Security guard arrested: The latest arrest in the gangrape case is that of a security guard at the law college, named Pinaki Banerjee. According to police, the guard was detained for questioning and was arrested after "his replies were incoherent". He was also seen on the CCTV footage of the college premises. Two others who have been arrested are Promit Mukherjee and Zaid Ahmed, both students at the college.
- Kolkata Police forms SIT: The five-member SIT formed by the Kolkata Police will be led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (South Suburban Division), Pradip Ghoshal. The probe team will also record a statement of the survivor and her family.
- CCTV corroborates allegations: According to news agency PTI, a CCTV footage of the law college premises from the day of crime has been obtained. Spanning from 3:30 pm to 10:50 pm on June 25, the clip shows the survivor being forcibly taken inside the guard room. "It shows the movements of the three accused, the security guard, and the survivor. We are currently examining the footage," an officer was quoted as saying.
- Evidence gathered from campus: The police has collected evidence from three locations on the South Calcutta Law College campus -- the students’ union room, the washroom, and the guard’s room. "There are clear signs of a struggle in all three rooms. The samples have been sent for forensic examination," an official told news agency PTI.
- Rejected marriage proposal: Police suspect that the student rejecting a marriage proposal by the prime accused could be the motive behind the horrific crime. The woman reportedly had told the three accused she was "happy" with her boyfriend and wouldn't "cheat" him. However, it is yet to be found out if the gangrape was pre-planned.
