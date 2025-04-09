Cracks in Trinamool? Kalyan Banerjee WhatsApp 'chat leak' puts spotlight on party infighting ahead of election

The recent leaks of alleged WhatsApp chats and video footage have brought to light internal infighting within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), following past incidents of party leaders expressing dissatisfaction with the leadership, including comments from Kirti Azad, Shatrughan Sinha, and Mahua Moitra. All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) MPs Mahua Moitra and Kalyan Banerjee at Parliament during the Budget session, in New Delhi.(ANI FILE)

On April 4, 2025, TMC MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Mahua Moitra were allegedly involved in a verbal altercation at the Election Commission of India office in New Delhi.

The disagreement reportedly stemmed from Mahua Moitra's name being omitted from a memorandum the party intended to submit. Kalyan Banerjee allegedly reacted strongly, leading to a heated exchange.

Following this, alleged WhatsApp chats between Banerjee and fellow MP Kirti Azad surfaced. In these conversations, Banerjee is alleged to have referred to Mahua Moitra as a “versatile international lady” while making comments about her personal associations.

However, Kirti Azad, in turn, criticised Banerjee's behaviour, advising him to “act like an adult.”

This latest incident follows a series of previous instances where prominent leaders have voiced their grievances about the party’s leadership and decision-making.

What TMC leaders have said in the past

In 2022, Shatrughan Sinha, a senior TMC leader, publicly expressed dissatisfaction with his role in the party. He felt that, despite his high-profile switch from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to TMC in 2019, his contributions were not adequately recognised. According to a Hindustan Times report, Shatrughan Sinha was unhappy with the lack of attention given to him within the party.

The following year, Kirti Azad raised concerns about the TMC’s internal workings, particularly the lack of transparency in decision-making processes. His comments reflected a broader unease within the party regarding its functioning.

Mahua Moitra, the Trinamool Congress MP from Krishnanagar, has had occasional disagreements with the party’s leadership. While she has largely been loyal to Mamata Banerjee, she has not shied away from expressing her dissatisfaction over the way some political strategies were being handled.

In 2021, she publicly voiced her concerns about the party’s focus on West Bengal over national matters and the centralisation of leadership within Mamata Banerjee's circle.

She once commented in an interview that she had “differing views on some issues” within TMC and expressed concerns about the party’s focus on local politics. However, she clarified that her disagreements were part of the healthy internal debate.

Mahua Moitra’s statement that “any party needs debate and discussion for internal health,” reflected her stance on the need for a more open dialogue within TMC.

In 2023, Sougata Roy and Kalyan Banerjee were involved in a public dispute. Roy accused Banerjee of taking actions that negatively affected the party's image. This incident further shed light on the factionalism within the TMC.

As of now, the TMC leadership has not made any official statements regarding the leaked WhatsApp messages.