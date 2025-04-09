‘When Didi is here…’: Mamata Banerjee says Waqf law will not be implemented in West Bengal

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced that the Waqf (Amendment) Act would not be implemented in the state. Addressing a programme of the Jain community in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee said she would protect the minority people and their property. Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (HT_PRINT)

“I know you are aggrieved because of the enactment of the Waqf Act. Have faith, nothing will happen in Bengal by which one can divide and rule. You send out a message that all have to stay together,” Mamata Banerjee said.

Trinamool Congress supremo also appealed to the people not to pay heed to those who provoke them to launch a political movement.

Referring to the violence that erupted in Murshidabad district over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Tuesday, she said, “Look at the situation in the bordering areas of Bangladesh. This Bill should not have been passed at this time. We have 33 per cent minorities in Bengal. What should I do with them?”

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on April 3, and by the Rajya Sabha in the early hours of the next day after marathon debates in both Houses of Parliament.

President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Bill on Saturday.

Mamata Banerjee pledges to protect minorities

“History says that Bengal, Bangladesh, Pakistan and India all were together. Partition took place later. And those are living here, it's our job to give them protection,” Mamata added.

Banerjee also stressed the power of unity, saying if people stand together, they can achieve great things.

“Some people will provoke you to assemble and launch a movement. I will appeal to all of you not to do it. Please remember when Didi (Banerjee) is here, she will protect you and your property. Let us have trust in each other,” the chief minister said.

During the Jain community event, Banerjee spoke about her commitment to promoting religious harmony. “I visit places of all religions and will continue to do so. Even if you shoot me dead, you will not be able to separate me from (that) unity. Every religion, caste, creed... all of them pray for humanity and we love them,” she said.

She also mentioned her visits to various religious places, including Durga Puja, Kali Puja, Jain and Buddhist temples, gurudwaras, churches, and the Guru Ravidas temple.

“In Rajasthan, I visited Ajmer Sharif as well as Brahma Temple in Pushkar,” Banerjee added.

With PTI inputs