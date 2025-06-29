‘Honeymoon’ and ‘misogyny’ barbs fly as TMC MPs Mahua Moitra, Kalyan Banerjee spar over Kolkata gang-rape

The growing differences between Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders went public after TMC MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Mahua Moitra engaged in a war of words over the gangrape of a law student at South Kolkata Law College. All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) MP Kalyan Banerjee and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra at Parliament during the Budget session in New Delhi.(ANI file)

Kalyan Banerjee launched a personal attack on Moitra, saying that the Lok Sabha MP from Krishnanagar is back in India after one and a half months after her honeymoon. Banerjee also hit back at Mahua's 'anti-women' charge against him, saying she has broken up a family and married a 65-year-old guy.

"Mahua Moitra has come back to India after one month and 15 days after completing her honeymoon. After coming back to India, she has started fighting with me! She accuses me of being anti-woman. What is she? She has broken up a 40-year marriage and married a guy of 65 years. Did she not hurt the lady?" Kalyan Banerjee said.

Banerjee's scathing remark against Moitra came after she termed the TMC MP's comments on Kolkata law college gangrape "disgusting."

How did the latest flare-up start?

Banerjee, while reacting to the gangrape in Kolkata earlier this week, had said, "What can be done if a friend rapes his friend?"

While cautioning women to remain cautious of those with “dirty mindsets,” he had questioned if police should be deployed to schools.

"But what can be done if a friend rapes his friend. Will the Police be there in schools? This was done by students to another student. Who will protect her (victim)?” Banerjee said.

The Trinamool Congress condemned Kalyan Banerjee's statement, saying the remark was made in his “personal capacity.”

"The remarks made by MP Kalyan Banerjee and MLA Madan Mitra concerning the heinous crime at South Calcutta Law College were made in their personal capacities. The party unequivocally disassociates itself from their statements and strongly condemns the same. These views do not reflect the position of the party in any manner whatsoever," the TMC said in a post on X.

Mahua Moitra, who previously had a public spat with Kalyan Banerjee, took a 'misogyny' jibe at the MP while sharing the TMC statement.

"Misogyny in India cuts across party lines. What differentiates

@AITCofficial is that we condemn these disgusting comments no matter who makes them," Mahua Moitra posted on X.

The war of words between the Trinamool MPs is seen as a cause of concern for the Mamata Banerjee government as the assembly elections are just months away.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party had launched an all-out attack on the TMC government over the gangrape incident, with the saffron party demanding the resignation of Mamata Banerjee.

The BJP has also drawn a TMC connection with the accused, claiming the prime suspect, Manojit Mishra, is associated with the ruling party, a charge Mamata's party has categorically denied.

So far, the Bengal police have arrested four people, including three accused, in the gangrape case. The police have also collected the evidence from the law institute and also obtained CCTV footage that corroborates the victim's claim of gangrape.