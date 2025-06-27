‘What can be done if a friend rapes his friend?’: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee on Kolkata law student rape case

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee on Friday reacted to the alleged gang rape of a law college student in Kolkata, saying, “What can be done if a friend rapes his friend?” TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee during the Monsoon session of the Parliament, in New Delhi. (File image)(PTI)

Banerjee, an MP from the Serampore Lok Sabha seat, urged women to be cautious of those with “dirty mindsets.”

He also questioned what precautions should be taken in such cases where the student commits a crime against another student, asking, “Will the police be there in schools?”

“I am not an advocate into the incident that occurred at the Law College but the accused should be arrested. A few men commit this type of crime...But what can be done if a friend rapes his friend. Will the Police be there in schools? This was done by students to another student. Who will protect her (victim)?” the TMC MP told reporters on Friday.

He also said that those who are roaming around with "such people should understand whom they are accompanying."

When asked how such an incident happened months after RG Kar rape case, Kalyan Baerjee said, "No law or no police could stop this. Until and unless the mindset is changed."

The reaction comes after a 24-year-old student of a law college in south Kolkata was allegedly gangraped inside the institution by an alumnus and two senior students.

The three accused have been arrested and produced before a court which remanded them to police custody for four days.

According to a report in PTI, the prime accused is a former student of the institute and a practising criminal lawyer at the Alipore Police and Sessions Court. The two other accused are bonafide students of the college and senior to the victim.

The victim in her complaint said that the main accused, identified as Monojit Mishra, pressured her to marry him, but she refused, citing an existing relationship.

The two other accused have been identified as 19-year-old Zaib Ahmed, a first-year student, and 20-year-old Pramit Mukherjee alias Pramit Mukhopadhyay, also a current student.