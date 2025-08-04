Search
Mon, Aug 04, 2025
Mahua Moitra admits she has a big crush on Pankaj Tripathi: 'I wrote him a note and asked for coffee'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Published on: Aug 04, 2025 04:07 pm IST

In a new interview, Mahua Moitra expressed admiration for Pankaj Tripathi, recalling her favourite films of his and a shy note she sent him.

In a candid and unexpected revelation that surprised fans across the internet, politician Mahua Moitra confessed to having a major crush on actor Pankaj Tripathi. Known for her fiery speeches and sharp debating skills in Parliament, Mahua’s light-hearted confession came as a refreshing detour from her usual combative public image.

Mahua Moitra shares her admiration for Pankaj Tripathi, discussing her favorite films and an unreturned note.
Mahua Moitra confesses she loves Pankaj Tripathi

In a conversation with India today, Mahua talked about her favourite films from Bollywood. "I watched the Munnabhai series, and I will watch it again. I watched Vicky Donor, and I loved it. I love Pankaj Tripathi. I watched the entire Mirzapur series. I even wrote him a note, which he never replied to, but yes, I wrote him a note. He is my crush. I think he is the coolest actor. I love the mean bad roles he does. I loved him in Mirzapur, even in Gangs of Wasseypur."

When asked what she wrote in the note, Mahua replied, “I said I am a big fan and I would love to meet you for a coffee. But apparently, he stays in Alibagh, and he doesn't meet anyone for coffee. This happened when KI was being interviewed by an anchor, she said I am going to interview him next, Pankaj Tripathi. So I asked her to give him a note”

Mahua is such a fan that she also asked fellow MP-actor Ravi Kishan for an interaction. Ravi facilitated a telephone conversation with Pankaj, and Mohua admits she was so shy that she couldn't remember that she actually sent him a note.

Pankaj's latest projects

Pankaj, known for his magnetic screen presence in films like Newton, Stree, and Mimiand his iconic role as Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur, has earned a devoted fan base.

He was recently seen in Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino alongside Konkana Sen Sharma. He was also lauded for his performance as advocate Madhav Mishra in Criminal Justice season 3 on JioHotstar. He’s confirmed to reprise his iconic role as Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur: The Film, due in 2026. Additionally, he’s part of the horror-comedy Stree 3. He is also reuniting with OMG 2 director Amit Rai for a socially driven, yet-to-be-titled drama set in Bihar.

