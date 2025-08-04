Search
Mon, Aug 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee has ‘quit’ as party's chief whip in Lok Sabha: ‘Blame is on me’

PTI |
Published on: Aug 04, 2025 06:12 pm IST

Kalyan Banerjee had frequent run-ins with party colleague Mahua Moitra.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee on Monday said he has resigned as the chief whip of the party in Lok Sabha, amid run-ins with colleague Mahua Moitra.

Kalyan Banerjee announced his resignation after attending a virtual meeting of TMC MPs, chaired by party chief Mamata Banerjee.(ANI)
Kalyan Banerjee announced his resignation after attending a virtual meeting of TMC MPs, chaired by party chief Mamata Banerjee.(ANI)

He announced his resignation after attending a virtual meeting of TMC MPs, chaired by party chief Mamata Banerjee.

"I have quit as the party's chief whip in Lok Sabha, as 'didi' (West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee) said during the virtual meeting that there is a lack of coordination among party MPs. So the blame is on me. Hence, I have decided to step down," Banerjee told a news channel.

The virtual meeting was attended by TMC MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

A well-known advocate, Banerjee is a four-time MP from Sreerampur.

His frequent run-ins with the TMC's Krishnanagar MP Mahua Moitra, and a public spat with former cricketer and party MP Kirti Azad had earlier embarrassed the party.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Shibu Soren Died on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Shibu Soren Died on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee has ‘quit’ as party's chief whip in Lok Sabha: ‘Blame is on me’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On