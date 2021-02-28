Centre to begin live monitoring for toll-plazas to measure queues, waiting time

The ministry of road transport and highways on Monday will launch a live monitoring system for toll plazas across national highways to measure traffic queue length and waiting time on real time basis in a bid to provide immediate management response to reduce bottlenecks and improve efficiency of mandatory FASTag usage.

The live monitoring system will measure the ‘Daily Congestion Index’ for each plaza as well as the overall congestion across the national highway network.

“It will also give real time details of high peak hours’ traffic at toll plazas. So, our ground officials can concentrate more on that specific time,” a ministry spokesperson said.

It also measures the socio-economic impact in terms of saving fuel, wait time and carbon footprint…It also measures external impact like change in weather (rain, fog its), festival season (Diwali, Holi) impact of traffic movement to create advance advisory and preparedness. It also helps to measure the traffic pattern at toll plazas and can compare it with the daily, weekly, monthly pattern,” he added.

The Centre has made FASTags mandatory from February 15 midnight and any vehicle not fitted with it will be charged double the toll at electronic toll plazas across the country, as per the current rules.

Following the mandatory payment of user fee through FASTags at the toll plazas the electronic toll collection has reached more than ₹100 crore per day, according to NHAI. As on February 25, the toll collection through FASTags reached the highest ever mark of ₹103.94 crore with over 64.5 lakh daily transactions.

There have been several reports of long waiting queues across toll plazas since the mandatory FASTag roll out, officials said the live-monitoring system will ensure the initial hurdles are taken care of.

“The live monitoring system is also designed to give a forecast of daily traffic for better toll plaza operation and management. It gives improvement suggestions, by automatically changing the lanes according to traffic density. So, the unused perishable road inventory can be utilized. It has an escalation and alert system, which will automatically intimate the problem via SMS/email to ground officials,” a ministry official said.

It also gives the list of worst and best-performing toll plazas (on a daily, weekly and monthly basis) which will be analysed by the authorities.

“It is simple and will help to improve traffic congestion problem at toll plazas/city roads/highways by using central monitoring system along with bundle of analytics and quick decision-making outputs,” the ministry spokesperson said.