Centre to deploy 2,400 companies of CAPF in poll-bound West Bengal: MHA

The Union home ministry on Friday informed the West Bengal government that 2400 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) would be deployed in the state ahead of assembly elections. The assembly elections in the state would be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29. (Getty Images | File)

Around 500 companies would be retained in the state even after the elections are over to prevent post-poll violence.

While 480 companies have already been deployed in the state earlier this month, the centre would deploy another 1920 companies over the next one month in phases.

“The first batch of 300 companies would be inducted by March 31. Two more batches of 300 companies each would arrive by April 7 and April 10. By April 13 another 277 companies would arrive. The last batch comprising 743 companies would arrive by April 17,” said an officer of the state home department.

The assembly elections in the state would be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Counting would be held on May 4.

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“Once the polls are over on April 29, 1700 companies would be withdrawn from the state and sent back to their original locations. Around 200 companies would be retained till the counting day for maintaining security at strong rooms and counting centres. At least 500 companies would be retained in the state till further notice to maintain law and order after the polls and prevent any post-post poll violence,” said the official.